Embattled Ghanaian televangelist Agradaa, or Evangelist Mama Pat, has reportedly not been admitted to the Nsawam Female Prison following her 15-year jail sentence.

Agradaa Allegedly in Police Custody Amid Claims of Her Missing from the Nsawam Prison

According to the Crime Check Foundation, the Heaven Way church founder has not yet begun her jail sentence.

The foundation's CEO and Executive Director, Ibrahim Kwarteng, noted that he was unable to locate Agradaa's whereabouts when he made some inquiries at the Nsawam prison.

Agradaa reportedly in police custody

According to Accra-based broadcast station Angel FM's court correspondent, Agradaa was still in the custody of the Ghana Police Service and had not been transferred to Nsawam Prison yet despite receiving her 15-year sentence.

She said:

"As I am speaking to you, she is still in police custody. She will not go home to do anything there. As of now, she is in police custody. Her lawyer has filed an appeal this morning."

Watch the videos below:

