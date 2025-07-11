Apostle Emmanuel Elisha has sent social media into a frenzy with his latest comments about Agradaa's jail term

This comes after he claimed that God had told him Agradaa would serve just three years of her time behind bars at the Nsawam Prison

Some social media users have commented on the video and shared varied opinions on the disclosure by the prophet

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Ghanaian preacher, Apostle Emmanuel Elisha of the Heaven Holy Gate Fire Ministries, is trending in the wake of his comments about Evangelist Patricia Asiedu, aka Nana Agradaa's imprisonment.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the outspoken man of God, who was speaking to his congregation, said he had received a prophetic message from God about the whole saga.

Apostle Emmanuel Elisha drops a favourable prophecy on Agradaa's jail term Photo credit: @Today TV/Facebook

Source: Instagram

He said that although Agradaa was handed a 15-year jail sentence by the Accra Circuit Court Judge, God had told him she would serve just three years in prison.

Apostle Emmanuel Elisha explained that God wanted to transform Agradaa, and that her reformation would take place in prison.

He, however, left his church members in disbelief when he added that Agradaa would resume full-time ministry at the age of 70.

The Ghana Prison Service has meanwhile confirmed that Agradaa began her custodial sentence at Nsawam Prison on Saturday, July 5.

Ghanaian musician Diana Asamoah speaks on Agradaa's jail term. Photo credit: @Today TV/Facebook, @Diana Asamoah

Source: Instagram

Diana Asamoah speaks on Agradaa

Ghanaian gospel musician Diana Asamoah also shared her views on the matter, saying there is a divine purpose behind Agradaa's incarceration.

She then admonished Agradaa’s husband, Angel Asiamah, encouraging him to remain strong during this difficult time.

“I want to reassure Angel Asiamah not to be overly distraught. He should focus on returning as a transformed person. He has the potential to be a great evangelist.”

“God has intentionally allowed her to undergo this trial, as it serves a greater purpose. There is a reason God has taken away her material possessions. When you are called by God and exhibit stubbornness, He has unique ways of humbling you.”

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 2,000 likes and 200 comments.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Agradaa's sentence

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video shared varied opinions on the prophecy about Agradaa.

Shiprah 20tyn stated:

“So you want to tell me that you told 'Awurade' that Aaa! Na Wei nso ɛniihw3 henfa??”

Emprez Amponsah reacted:

“This is the second prophecy I heard today concerning Agradaa. We thank God for His purpose for her life. True confirmation.”

LasTrumpet added:

“For Agradaa, it’s true, Papa, I’ve been told. Accurate pro

Agradaa's husband hints at legal trouble

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the husband of Evangelist Mama Patricia Asiamah, Angel Asiamah, has admonished members of Heaven Way Church not to worry.

Speaking at a church service, he said going to jail does not mean life has ended, as anyone, including himself, could end up there.

He made this statement during his first sermon without his wife at Heavenway Champion International Ministry on Sunday, July 6, 2025.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh