Popular Ghanaian televangelist, popularly known as Agradaa, has reportedly not started her 15-year prison sentence

This was announced by the founder of the Crime-Check Foundation, who stated that Agradaa was 'missing' at the Nsawam female prison upon his visit

He, however, explained why Agradaa has not been integrated among the prisoners since her July 3, 2025, sentencing

Contrary to public expectations, Ghanaian televangelist Patricia Asiedua, popularly known as Agradaa, is reportedly not at the Nsawam Female Prison as initially believed.

The embattled preacher was pronounced guilty on July 3, 2025, for engaging in fraudulent activities and promoting charlatanic advertisements.

CEO of Crime Check Foundation claims Agradaa is not yet in the Nsawam Prison due to administrative processes. Image source: Nana Agradaa, Crime-Check Foundation

Source: Facebook

Agradaa, who gained widespread notoriety for her controversial "sika gari" money-doubling scheme, was sentenced to 15 years in prison by an Accra Circuit Court for organising an all-night service, promising to share money for her church members but failing to do so and dismissing the congregation after taking their money.

However, recent checks by the Crime Check Foundation reveal that Agradaa has not yet begun her jail sentence.

According to Ibrahim Kwarteng, the CEO and Executive Director of the foundation, as of his latest checks, Agradaa was not at the Nsawam Female Prison.

Kwarteng explained that the delay in Agradaa's incarceration was due to procedural and administrative processes that needed to be completed before she could be transferred to prison.

Agradaa faces a 15-year jail term for engaging in fraud and charlatanic advertisement in 2025. Image source: Nana Agradaa

Source: UGC

He noted that Agradaa was sentenced on the evening of Thursday, July 3, just before a holiday on Friday, July 4.

This timing, Kwarteng emphasised, led to delays in the completion of the necessary procedures, including the issuance of a warrant for her transfer to jail.

“My checks indicate that Agradaa is not in Nsawam prison. She was sentenced on Thursday evening, and there are several administrative steps the court needs to complete before taking her to jail. Unfortunately, Friday was a holiday, so she could not be processed and transferred,” Kwarteng explained.

“It’s a bureaucratic process. The court needed to issue a warrant and complete other formalities. With Friday being a holiday, the procedures couldn’t be done until Monday or Tuesday.”

This delay has led to a series of rumours circulating online and in some traditional media outlets, claiming that Agradaa had been attacked in prison by a victim of her fraudulent activities.

Ibrahim debunks claims of assault on Agradaa

According to these reports, a person who was allegedly duped by Agradaa's "sika gari" scheme had encountered her in prison and assaulted her in retaliation for the money-doubling ritual that went wrong.

Kwarteng swiftly debunked these claims, confirming that Agradaa had not yet been sent to prison and could not have been attacked as reported.

He called the allegations “false,” adding that Agradaa’s transfer to Nsawam would likely occur later in the week once the necessary procedures were completed.

Watch the video of Ibrahim speaking on Agradaa's case below:

While Kwarteng did not disclose Agradaa's current whereabouts, he assured the public that she had not been taken to Nsawam yet and that authorities were working to finalise her administrative paperwork before she began her sentence.

As of now, it remains unclear when exactly Agradaa will begin serving her sentence, but authorities have assured the public that all required processes will be completed in due course.

Update on Agradaa's sentencing triggers reactions

Netizens who saw the video of Ibrahim Kwarteng's latest update on Agradaa's sentencing expressed mixed reactions in the comments section. While some sympathised with her, others chastised her in the comments section.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh