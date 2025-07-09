The Ghana Prisons Service PRO has addressed uncertainty over Agradaa's whereabouts after her sentencing

Adamu Latif also responded to circulating rumours of maltreatment against the controversial televangelist

The Prisons Service PRO's remarks come after rumours claimed Agradaa was not in prison after being sentenced

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ghana Prisons Service, Adamu Latif, has addressed rumours about convicted televangelist Agradaa being missing from the Nsawam female prison.

Ghana Prisons Service PRO Adamu Latif addresses rumours about Agradaa being missing from prison. Photo source: Atinka TV, Ghana Prisons Service

Source: Facebook

In an interview with Adom TV's Badwam morning show on Wednesday, July 9, 2025, the PRO noted that purported videos claiming Agradaa was not serving her 15-year prison sentence in a prison cell were untrue.

According to him, the televangelist was transferred to the Nsawam female prison on Saturday, July 5, 2025, two days after Judge Evelyn E. Asamoah sentenced her at the Circuit Court 10 in Accra on July 3, 2025.

"We all know that the court sentenced our sister and mother, Agradaa, for some crimes she committed. Some videos going around claim that she has not arrived at the prison facility. I want to categorically state that Agradaa is in prison. We brought her to prison last Saturday. Agradaa is in our custody."

Latif also spoke about the administrative process and the circumstances that delayed Agradaa's transfer to the Nsawam prisons.

The Ghana Prisons Service PRO dismissed rumours that the embattled televangelist had been physically assaulted by some of her enemies since she was moved to the prison facility.

Agradaa's brother recently recounts his visit to see his sister in prison amid tension between him and his family. Photo source: @1gig.yere.dorcas, @originalagradaa

Source: TikTok

He explained that the rights of the inmates were well-protected in the prison and that prison officers were not even allowed to physically assault them. He also noted that none of the inmates were allowed to abuse their colleagues in the prison.

Latif added that following Agradaa's sentencing, he and his colleagues would conduct an assessment, where they would scrutinise her behaviour and other traits to determine whether the Nsawam prison would be conducive for her or if she needed to be transferred to another prison facility.

Agradaa reportedly not in prison

The Ghana Prisons Service PRO's remarks come amid uncertainty about Agradaa's current whereabouts after rumours of her being missing emerged on social media.

The Crime Check Foundation recently reported that the Heaven Way church founder has not yet begun her jail sentence.

The foundation's CEO and Executive Director, Ibrahim Kwarteng, noted that he was unable to locate Agradaa's whereabouts after making inquiries at the Nsawam prison.

The video of the Ghana Prisons Service PRO addressing rumours about Agradaa being missing from prison is below:

PRO's response to Agradaa rumours stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Akosuabadu commented:

"Eiii, so where did that Mona Gucci get her message from? Eii media general fo) 😏."

Osika Shadrack wrote:

"Okay, we are watching."

Obaa Conne said:

"Hmmm 🤔🤔 may God be with her."

Mcperseverance commented:

"😁😁😁 Concert party country."

Journalist claims Agradaa is in police custody

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian journalist claimed that the televangelist was in police custody and not prison after being handed a 15-year prison sentence with hard labour.

The Angel FM correspondent also denied claims that she was staying in her home before beginning her prison sentence. Reports on Agradaa in custody triggered mixed reactions online.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh