A video of Computer Man speaking on the jail sentence of Nana Agradaa has triggered reactions on social media

This comes after he called on the family of Agradaa to immediately eject Angel Asiamah from the house

Netizens who took to the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions on the comments by Computer Man

Prophet Nana Akwesi Amponsah, alias Computer Man, has made a passionate appeal to the family of Evangelist Mama Pat, aka Nana Agradaa, after the latter was jailed.

Speaking in an interview with One Ghana TV, the founder and head pastor of Hope Generation Ministries International called on the family to urgently evict Agradaa’s husband, Angel Asiamah, from the home.

He explained that the woes Agradaa faced were due to the lack of good counsel she did not receive, something he believes Angel Asiamah, as her husband, should have intervened on.

He opined that the actions of Angel Asiamah, even on the day of Agradaa's sentencing, were not of remorse and pain, as his attention was focused on the Lexus he came there with.

Computer Man concluded by urging Agradaa's family to eject Asiamah from the house before he takes control of her properties.

"Agradaa erred in her work, and Asiamah, I blame. Agradaa's family should evict him from the house as quickly as possible. When the woman was making certain utterances, this guy never showed remorse. Before Asiamah married her, Agradaa was already self-made. Agradaa should be kicked out of the house, or he will take control of her properties."

Ghana Prisons denies favouring Agradaa

The Ghana Prisons Service has refuted reports that Agradaa is receiving special treatment at Nsawam Prison.

Speaking on the matter was the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ghana Prisons Service, Adamu Latif, who clarified that prisons are not places where anyone gets special privileges.

He explained that the induction process for new inmates is complete, and everyone is treated equally.

At the time of writing this report, the video had gained over 2,000 likes and 200 comments.

Reactions to Agradaa's sentence

Netizens who reacted to the interview shared varying opinions on the comments made by Computer Man.

@roseosei7478 stated:

"Asiamah was one of the bad boys for Agradaa. That is why she divorced him and married Asiamah."

@estherappau5 commented:

"Asiamah doesn't deserve better because he's a mere tailor. Ghanaians, why?"

@eugrah8870 opined:

"Asiamah was an enabler."

@ireneossei3331 added:

"Masa, stop blaming Asiamah. You people know how Agradaa is, so don't blame him."

Counsellor Lutterodt slams Agradaa

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian media personality Counsellor Lutterodt has lashed out at Angel Asiamah, the husband of Agradaa.

During a show on Angel FM, the counsellor advised Agradaa to stop offering the prayers and get serious with his work as an ordained minister.

He emphasised that Angel Asiamah needed to stop the gimmicks he was using during ministrations before Agradaa was sent to jail.

