A touching video of Belinda Sarkodie singing gospel praises before her tragic death in Canada has resurfaced online, evoking sorrow among Ghanaians

The 26-year-old University of Cape Coast graduate was fatally shot while standing at a bus stop on July 11, 2025, in Hamilton, Ontario, in a suspected gang incident

Hamilton Police identified a 17-year-old as the suspect in the case and have issued an arrest warrant for second-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder

A video of Belinda Sarkodie, the Ghanaian student who was shot and killed in Canada, singing and praising God before her death has resurfaced on social media, stirring sad emotions.

Belinda Sarkodie sings and praises God for her life in a resurfaced video after she was shot and killed in Canada on July 11, 2025. Image credit: @belsark1

Source: TikTok

The video, shared on Twitter by the popular account EDHUB, showed Sarkodie flawlessly singing along to the Obaapa Christy song The Glory (Eye Onoa).

She smiled happily in the video as she praised God for his grace and mercy in her life.

Sarkodie’s joyous disposition shone through in the video, a testament to her youth and zeal for life.

The video has stirred sorrow among social media users, with many mourning the senseless taking of such a young life.

The Twitter video of Belinda singing is below.

Ghanaian student Belinda Sarkodie killed in Canada

The 26-year-old Ghanaian student was fatally shot at a bus stop in Hamilton, Ontario, on July 11, 2025.

The incident occurred while she was standing with a friend at the intersection of King Street East and James Street North.

Hamilton Police police responded to reports of gunshots in the area at around 05:30 PM on July 11.

They arrived to find two victims: one deceased female and one male with non-life-threatening injuries.

Hamilton Police identify the suspect allegedly involved in the shooting of Ghanaian student in Canada, Belinda Sarkodie. Image credit: @401_da_sarpanch

Source: Twitter

Police believe Sarkodie was an innocent bystander who got caught in the crossfire and that the other male victim was the intended target of the shooting.

An arrest warrant has been issued for a suspect in the case, identified as 17-year-old Mackale Lavoie. He is wanted on one count of second-degree murder and on two counts of attempted murder.

Belinda reportedly moved to Canada last year to further her education after graduating from the University of Cape Coast (UCC).

On her social media pages, she shared videos of herself enjoying life in Canada.

One of her last videos showed her in the streets of Canada with a gospel song playing in the background.

The TikTok video is below.

Belinda Sarkodie’s final videos stir reactions

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments from Ghanaians on social media to the video of Belinda Sarkodie singing and praising God.

Hyper Gist🥇 said:

"This is truly devastating. May her soul rest in peace."

NanaEzze wrote:

"It is well ❤️‍🩹 with our souls 🙏 🫡. Painful."

Arnold Amankrah commented:

"Little did she know that the life she was praising God for was almost ending. For the sake of the unknown of tomorrow, we ought to live in peace with each other and commit our lives to God always, in case we go and never return. It's sad."

Kwame Osei said:

"Life just doesn't respect anybody. Yesterday praises; today, one foolish bullet changed everything. This world is hard."

🇬🇭✥ wrote:

"💔 May her soul be with God."

Ghanaian Alfred Okyere killed in Canada

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man was killed in Canada, the Saskatoon area.

Alfred Okyere died on January 20, 2025, after moving abroad to his sister to further his education.

He was reportedly killed by a work colleague who ambushed him with a knife and stabbed him 17 times.

