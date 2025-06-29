Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A 20-year-old woman, Afia Darkowaa, popularly known as Cindy, tragically lost her life following a freak accident at Bremang UGC in Kumasi, the capital of the Ashanti Region of Ghana, on Saturday, June 28, 2025.

Young Lady dies after a truck crashes into a shop and restaurant at Kumasi-Bremang in a freak accident. Photo source: @efyadarkowaa04, @citizencoma

Source: TikTok

According to reports, a parked truck reportedly went on the loose and crashed into a shop and a nearby restaurant, killing a young lady instantly.

A video from the accident scene showing Bremang UGC residents and passersby witnessing the carnage caused by the accident emerged on social media.

Eyewitness accounts stated that the victim, Afia Darkowaa, an apprentice at a beauty salon, was off duty but had been called in by her supervisor to take charge of the shop when she met her unfortunate demise.

The driver, who was heading to Bremang from Bosuom, Pankrono, had reportedly parked his truck by the roadside to use the nearest washroom before continuing his journey.

However, he failed to release the handbrake, leading to the car rolling freely with the engine running and crashing into her supervisor's container shop while she was inside.

The deceased's remains have reportedly been deposited at the morgue, with police conducting investigations into the unfortunate incident.

The video from the freak accident is below:

The video of the late victim, Afia Darkowaa, is below:

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh