Agradaa’s Daughter Rihanna Sings Black Sherif’s Soma Obi While Feeding Birds With Angel Asiamah
- Rihanna, the daughter of embattled televangelist Nana Agradaa, has warmed many hearts when she appeared cheerful in a video while feeding birds without her mother's presence
- In the heartwarming video, she sang musician Black Sherif's Soma Obi with so much emotion
- Many people were glad to see Rihanna in good spirits despite her mother serving 15 years in prison
Rihanna, the daughter of embattled televangelist Nana Agradaa, has shown that she was in high spirits despite her mother being sentenced to 15 years in prison.
Agradaa's daughter in high spirit
Agradaa's husband, Angel Asiamah, took to his social media page to share a video of the televangelist's daughter feeding the cute and colourful birds.
In the video, while picking lettuce and placing it in the cages of the birds, Black Sherif's Soma Obi was playing in the background.
Rihanna sang the song word for word while making hand gestures and crossing her emotions.
Video of Rihanna feeding birds
