Rihanna, the daughter of embattled televangelist Nana Agradaa, has shown that she was in high spirits despite her mother being sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Agradaa's daughter in high spirit

Agradaa's husband, Angel Asiamah, took to his social media page to share a video of the televangelist's daughter feeding the cute and colourful birds.

In the video, while picking lettuce and placing it in the cages of the birds, Black Sherif's Soma Obi was playing in the background.

Rihanna sang the song word for word while making hand gestures and crossing her emotions.

