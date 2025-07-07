A brother of the late Akwatia MP, Ernest Yaw Kumi, has narrated the MP’s final moments before his unexpected death on Monday, July 7, 2025

He stated that Kumi complained of chest pains early on Monday and was rushed to Lister Hospital, where he was later declared dead

Kumi's brother described the late MP as the “pillar” of their family and community and burst into tears during the emotional interview

The brother of the late Akwatia MP, Ernest Yaw Kumi, broke down into tears as he spoke about the legislator’s final moments.

In an interview with UTV Ghana, he narrated how the first-time MP started complaining of chest pains in the early hours of Monday, July 7.

Kumi’s brother said he was rushed to the hospital due to his chest pains where attempts were made to put him on an IV to no avail.

He said shortly after that, Ernest Kumi was declared dead.

“Ernest travelled yesterday and arrived this morning when he started complaining of chest pains, so he was transported to the Lister Hospital. At the hospital, they attempted to inject him with an IV but they were finding it very difficult. Later on, his wife was informed that he had died,” his brother said.

He added that Kumi’s death had devastated the whole family, as he was their biggest hope in life.

Kumi’s brother at this point could not hold back his tears and started bawling like a baby in a very emotional moment.

"We've lost a very great person. He was the pillar holding down our entire family and community. We've now lost all hope." he said as he burst into tears.

Ernest Kumi was reported dead on Monday, July 7.

Ernest Kumi’s brother’s tears stirs reactions

Social media users shared their reactions to the video of Ernest Yaw Kumi’s brother speaking about his final moments.

annabel.kusi said:

"There are two rulers in this world: Jesus and Agya Bronsam. If you truly want to survive, choose one and worship him. But remember, one is more powerful than the other, so choose wisely."

deronables wrote:

"This is so terrible and sad. The man's words give me shivers. They're so deep. Politics. Hmmmm! May God comfort this family in this difficult moment."

n_y_smith commented:

"We came with nothing, struggle for everything and leave with nothing 💔Rest in perfect peace wonderful soul"

sally.kabia.56 said:

"Politics is a dirty game in Ghana, just last two weeks we also lost the Wa MCE 😢😢 It's very sad"

samuelnanakojobiney wrote:

"My condolences to you and your family 👪 😢🙏"

sylvia_enyonam_boateng commented:

"Awww this is so sad. May God comfort them. Awwww, awww, hmmmm"

Ernest Kumi’s final interview surfaces

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ernest Kumi’s final interview resurfaced in a video that stirred reactions on social media.

The video showed the Akwatia MP during an appearance as a panellist on the Badwam show just three days ago, on Friday, July 4, 2025.

In his trademark eloquent tones, Kumi expressed frustration over the Electoral Commission’s delay in bringing finality to the disputed Ablekuma North constituency Parliamentary elections.

