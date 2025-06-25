Ghanaian TikTok sensation Akua Antwiwaa has reportedly passed away.

Akua Antwiwaa: Viral TikTok Sensation Sadly Passes Away, Netizens Mourn Her Demise

The little girl's demise was confirmed by the social media personality's mother, who is also the handler of her official TikTok page, on Wednesday, June 25, 2025.

The rumours of her passing emerged on social media on Tuesday, June 24, 2025 with many netizens saddened by the unfortunate news.

The cause of Akua Antwiwaa's passing is still unknown. However, reports indicate that she fell ill before her untimely demise.

Sharing an emotional video of her daughter, Akua's mother wrote:

"I am sorry to announce the sudden death😭😭😭of my lovely daughter ANTWIWAA💔💔💔MAY YOU REST IN PERFECT PEACE😭😭😭😭."

Akua Antwiwaa went viral on TikTok in 2024, after her mother began sharing adorable videos of her. The little girl's enthusiasm

