US Embassy Issues Stern Warning to Ghanaians Planning Trips to America
- The United States Embassy has published a statement admonishing prospective Ghanaian travellers to America
- It cautioned against the practice of depending on the US government assistance for medical care upon arrival in the US
- Social media users who took to the comment section of the post have shared varied opinions on the matter
The US Embassy in Accra has issued a statement to Ghanaians with plans to travel to America.
In an X post on April 28, the Embassy cautioned prospective travellers to the US to be financially prepared to cover all the necessary expenses which may arise.
In this vein, it advised travellers not to rely on the US government or taxpayer-funded assistance for health care.
Delving into details, the Embassy warned that foreign travellers should note that it is deemed an abuse of visa terms to rely on government funds to pay for medical care.
It further warned that persons who ignore the directive and choose to rely on US government assistance for their healthcare needs may face long-term consequences, which include being denied future travel to the US.
"Foreign visitors who use government assistance to pay for their medical care in the United States are abusing the terms of their visas. If you abuse or are otherwise reliant on U.S. public benefits, you may be ineligible for future travel to the United States.
“If you're planning travel to the United States, make sure you have the financial means to pay your own way, including any travel disruptions or medical emergencies that could arise. Abusing U.S. taxpayer-funded benefits may have permanent consequences that make you ineligible to travel, study, or work in the United States in the future,” the statement from the US Embassy reads.
US issues warning against birth tourism
Already, the US Embassy has recently cautioned Ghanaians who relocate to the country for birth tourism.
In a statement, the US Embassy stated that the use of visitor visas for the specific purpose of travelling to the US to give birth is not acceptable.
It explained that a visitor visa is not meant to be used by persons travelling to the US mainly to give birth in order to obtain US citizenship for their child.
“Activities NOT ALLOWED on a B1/B2 visitor visa: Birth tourism (travel for the primary purpose of giving birth in the United States to obtain U.S. citizenship for the child).”
Below is the X post:
Reactions to caution by the US to travellers
Social media users who took to the comment section of the post have shared varied opinions on the admonition issued by the US Embassy to Ghanaians.
@TheSaitoShow said:
"If you abuse it, your ‘Borgaship’ will be canceled."
@curtismorrison wrote:
"This messaging causes sick people to not seek medical assistance. It’s shameful. You should stop."
@Khemygee_music added:
"God bless this Nation"
US issues luggage rules for 2026 World Cup
In a related development, YEN.com.gh also reported that the United States has issued a statement to Ghanaian fans and other nationals who will be travelling to the country for the 2026 FIFA World Cup tournament.
A post by the US Embassy in Mexico on Wednesday, April 8, advised fans on important regulations regarding luggage when travelling to watch the games.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Philip Boateng Kessie (Head of Human Interest Desk) Philip Boateng Kessie started writing for YEN.com.gh in 2022 and is the Head of the Human Interest desk. He has over six years of experience in journalism and graduated from the University of Cape Coast in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Philip previously served as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) and as a content writer for Scooper News. He has a certificate in Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh.