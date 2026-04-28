The United States Embassy has published a statement admonishing prospective Ghanaian travellers to America

It cautioned against the practice of depending on the US government assistance for medical care upon arrival in the US

Social media users who took to the comment section of the post have shared varied opinions on the matter

The US Embassy in Accra has issued a statement to Ghanaians with plans to travel to America.

In an X post on April 28, the Embassy cautioned prospective travellers to the US to be financially prepared to cover all the necessary expenses which may arise.

The US Embassy has cautioned Ghanaians who depend on government assistance for medical care when they travel to the US. Photo credit: @John Mahama/Facebook, Roberto Schmidt /Getty Images

Source: UGC

In this vein, it advised travellers not to rely on the US government or taxpayer-funded assistance for health care.

Delving into details, the Embassy warned that foreign travellers should note that it is deemed an abuse of visa terms to rely on government funds to pay for medical care.

It further warned that persons who ignore the directive and choose to rely on US government assistance for their healthcare needs may face long-term consequences, which include being denied future travel to the US.

"Foreign visitors who use government assistance to pay for their medical care in the United States are abusing the terms of their visas. If you abuse or are otherwise reliant on U.S. public benefits, you may be ineligible for future travel to the United States.

“If you're planning travel to the United States, make sure you have the financial means to pay your own way, including any travel disruptions or medical emergencies that could arise. Abusing U.S. taxpayer-funded benefits may have permanent consequences that make you ineligible to travel, study, or work in the United States in the future,” the statement from the US Embassy reads.

US issues warning against birth tourism

Already, the US Embassy has recently cautioned Ghanaians who relocate to the country for birth tourism.

In a statement, the US Embassy stated that the use of visitor visas for the specific purpose of travelling to the US to give birth is not acceptable.

It explained that a visitor visa is not meant to be used by persons travelling to the US mainly to give birth in order to obtain US citizenship for their child.

“Activities NOT ALLOWED on a B1/B2 visitor visa: Birth tourism (travel for the primary purpose of giving birth in the United States to obtain U.S. citizenship for the child).”

US President Donald Trump tightens immigration policies during his term. Photo credit: @Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Below is the X post:

Reactions to caution by the US to travellers

Social media users who took to the comment section of the post have shared varied opinions on the admonition issued by the US Embassy to Ghanaians.

@TheSaitoShow said:

"If you abuse it, your ‘Borgaship’ will be canceled."

@curtismorrison wrote:

"This messaging causes sick people to not seek medical assistance. It’s shameful. You should stop."

@Khemygee_music added:

"God bless this Nation"

US issues luggage rules for 2026 World Cup

In a related development, YEN.com.gh also reported that the United States has issued a statement to Ghanaian fans and other nationals who will be travelling to the country for the 2026 FIFA World Cup tournament.

A post by the US Embassy in Mexico on Wednesday, April 8, advised fans on important regulations regarding luggage when travelling to watch the games.

Source: YEN.com.gh