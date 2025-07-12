Ghanaian Woman Shares Unexpected Encounter with Agradaa's Husband While He Was Preaching
A Ghanaian woman has shared an unexpected encounter with Angel Asiamah, the husband of controversial media personality, Agradaa, during a recent church outreach.
The woman, who spoke in a TikTok video, was left in awe of Angel Asiamah’s powerful sermon and has since praised him for his impressive preaching skills.
The encounter, according to her, took place during an outreach programme by Agradaa's church. She expressed her admiration for the preacher.
According to the woman, she was initially unaware that Angel Asiamah was a great preacher. However, once his sermon began, she found herself deeply moved by his words and spiritual depth.
In her post, the woman described how she was captivated by Angel Asiamah’s approach to preaching, noting that he had a unique ability to connect with the congregation.
Angel Asiamah, who is best known for his work alongside his wife, Evangelist Agradaa, in the spiritual and media space, has recently been gaining recognition after his wife was jailed.
She, however, asked that he seek spiritual guidance from a spiritual father.
Watch the video below:
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Jessie Ola-Morris (Human-Interest Editor) Jessie Ola-Morris is a Human Interest editor at YEN.com.gh. She has over three years of experience in journalism. She graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2022 with a Bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Her journalism career started with myjoyonline.com, a subsidiary of The Multimedia Group Limited, where she worked as a writer. Jessie also previously served as a multimedia journalist for The Independent Ghana. In 2024, Jessie completed Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: jessie.ola-morris@yen.com.gh