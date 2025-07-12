A Ghanaian woman has shared an unexpected encounter with Angel Asiamah, the husband of controversial media personality, Agradaa, during a recent church outreach.

The woman, who spoke in a TikTok video, was left in awe of Angel Asiamah’s powerful sermon and has since praised him for his impressive preaching skills.

Ghanaian woman recommends a spiritual father for Angel Asiamah. Image source: Agradaa

Source: Facebook

The encounter, according to her, took place during an outreach programme by Agradaa's church. She expressed her admiration for the preacher.

According to the woman, she was initially unaware that Angel Asiamah was a great preacher. However, once his sermon began, she found herself deeply moved by his words and spiritual depth.

In her post, the woman described how she was captivated by Angel Asiamah’s approach to preaching, noting that he had a unique ability to connect with the congregation.

Angel Asiamah, who is best known for his work alongside his wife, Evangelist Agradaa, in the spiritual and media space, has recently been gaining recognition after his wife was jailed.

She, however, asked that he seek spiritual guidance from a spiritual father.

Watch the video below:

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh