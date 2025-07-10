Ghanaian gospel musician Diana Asamoah has shared a prophecy about Evangelist Mama Pat, popularly called Agradaa, in a viral video

The Munumkum hitmaker advised Agradaa's husband to have faith in God and continue with his good works

Some social media users have commented on Diana Asamoah's emotional video, which is trending on Instagram

Ghanaian gospel musician Diana Asamoah recently expressed her thoughts on the 15-year prison sentence of controversial preacher Nana Agradaa, emphasising that there is a divine purpose behind her incarceration.

In an emotional video shared on Instagram on July 10, 2025, Diana Asamoah reached out directly to Agradaa’s husband, Angel Asiamah, encouraging him to remain strong during this difficult time.

Diana Asamoah consoles Agradaa's husband

Diana Asamoah firmly asserted that Agradaa’s imprisonment is not a mere coincidence but rather part of a larger, divine plan orchestrated by God.

She believed this period of confinement would serve as a transformative experience for Agradaa, moulding her into a powerful preacher who would ultimately have a positive impact on the lives of many.

“I want to reassure Angel Asiamah not to be overly distraught. He should focus on returning as a transformed person. He has the potential to be a great evangelist."

“God has intentionally allowed her to undergo this trial, as it serves a greater purpose. There is a reason God has taken away her material possessions. When you are called by God and exhibit stubbornness, He has unique ways of humbling you."

Diana Asamoah blasts fake prophets

Asamoah also took a moment to address others who falsely claim a divine calling while engaging in behaviours contrary to that calling.

“To those of you who assert that you are called by God yet are selling gari (a local food product), and when I speak out you threaten my life, know that your time will come. Just be patient."

The Instagram video is below:

Details about Nana Agradaa’s 15-year jail sentence

On July 3, 2025, Nana Agradaa was sentenced to 15 years in prison with hard labour after being found guilty of charlatanic advertisement and defrauding individuals through false pretences.

The case was precipitated by a viral video from 2022 in which Agradaa made a controversial promise to attendees of an all-night church service in Weija, claiming she would double their money, a claim that incited public outrage and led to a formal legal investigation.

Agradaa's possible prison diet surfaces online

A Ghanaian prison officer, identified as Mr. Owusu, has provided insight into the dire conditions Agradaa is expected to face during her imprisonment at Nsawam Prison.

In an interview with New Mercury 91.5 FM, he disclosed that the daily food allocation for prisoners, including Agradaa, is a meagre GH₵ 1.80.

Owusu explained,

“We provide them with GH₵ 1.80 per day, which breaks down to roughly 60 pesewas for each meal—breakfast, lunch, and supper. With the cost of even a single sachet of water surpassing this amount, it highlights the inadequacy of the food. Feeding 1,600 prisoners one meal per day amounts to less than GH₵ 1,000 for the state, resulting in a concerning decline in food quality."

The Instagram video is below:

Agradaa's husband hints at legal trouble

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about the husband of evangelist Mama Patricia Asiamah, Angel Asiamah, who foreshadowed that he might go to jail.

The Man of God made this statement during his first sermon without his wife at Heavenway Champion International Ministry on Sunday, July 6, 2025.

The Instagram post by Angel Asiamah sparked controversy on all social media platforms.

