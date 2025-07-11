Media personality Kevin Taylor has pledged to stand by Nana Agradaa and protect her marriage during her 15-year prison sentence

This is after Nana Agradaa, also known as Evangelist Mama Pat, was sentenced to 15 years in prison on July 3, 2025

Agradaa’s husband, Angel Asiamah, has also vowed to support his wife while she serves her sentence, promising not to cheat

Outspoken Ghanaian media personality and political commentator, Kevin Taylor, has vowed to protect the marriage of controversial spiritualist Nana Agradaa as she serves her 15-year prison sentence for fraudulent activities.

Kevin Taylor, known for his vocal stance on various social and political issues, took to his platform to announce his commitment to standing by Agradaa’s family during this tumultuous time.

Kevin Taylor offers to protect the marriage of his 'good friend' Agradaa while she serves her 15-year prison sentence. Image source: Kevin Taylor, Agradaa, Angel Asiamah

In a video shared on social media, Taylor assured the public that he would make sure Agradaa’s marriage remains intact, despite her incarceration.

"Agradaa's issue is not just any conversation. It's an issue that concerns us all. She's my girlfriend, and I love her so much. So, I won't sit for anyone to take Agradaa's husband from her," he said in his video.

Nana Agradaa jailed 15 years over fraud

On July 3, 2025, an Accra Circuit Court sentenced Evangelist Mama Pat, the founder and leader of the Heaven Way Champion International Church, to 15 years in prison,

Nana Agradaa, as she is also known, was convicted of defrauding by false pretences and charlatanic advertising.

She was arrested in 2022 for a money-doubling scheme that she advertised at her church, which had only recently been established.

Following her sentencing, concerns over Angel Asiamah cheating on her have grown on social media.

Angel Asiamah pledges support for Agradaa

Meanwhile, Agradaa's husband, Angel Asiamah, has pledged support for his embattled wife after her 15-year jail sentence.

In an interview, Asiamah indicated that he would hold the fort and manage Agradaa's church until she returned.

He also promised to hold sacred their marriage vows, promising not to cheat on her and waiting patiently for her to return from prison so they could continue their marriage.

Kevin Taylor has also vowed to protect the marriage of Agradaa, whom he called a good friend in his video.

Watch the video of Kevin Taylor promising to protect Agradaa's marriage below:

Reactions as Kevin Taylor makes Agradaa pledge

Kevin Taylor's words attracted various reactions from the public. Many hailed him for making peace with Agradaa and vowing to protect her marriage.

@nanaabena5678 wrote:

"Thank you, my brother!"

@gracepardom7754 wrote:

"Agradaa will be coming very soon."

@ComfortComfort-s2d wrote:

Agradaa will be very grateful."

Junior pastor weeps over Agradaa's sentencing

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that an employee of embattled televangelist Patricia Asiedu, popularly known as Agradaa, has reacted to her 15-year prison sentence.

The young man, popularly known as Osofo Gyemeso, broke down in tears during a TikTok Live session on July 3, 2025.

The emotional video of Agradaa's junior pastor weeping over her arrest broke the hearts of many netizens, who consoled him in the comments section.

