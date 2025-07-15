Scores of Ghanaians gathered at the Amasaman High Court on July 15, 2025, for Agradaa's first appearance in court after she was sentenced to 15 years in prison with hard labour

The jailed televangelist wanted the court to grant her bail ahead of her appeal to lighten her prison sentence

A woman at the scene couldn't hide her emotions as Agradaa's request to the court was denied

A woman has courted attention online after a video capturing her reaction to Agradaa's appearance in court today, July 15, 2025, surfaced online.

Woman with crutches cries for the release of Agradaa after court denied her bail request. Photo source: KhodedMedia, OriginalAgradaa

In an interview with the woman, she sympathised with Agradaa in the latter's battle, which has landed her in prison to begin a 15-year jail term.

Agradaa, aka Evangelist Mama Pat, arrived at the Amasaman High Court in a police vehicle with heavily guarded security officers.

Her appearance in court was part of proceedings by her legal team to seek bail pending an appeal against her 15-year sentence.

The judge denied the request. The video as Agradaa was being guarded out of the court back to the Nsawam prison by a dozen security officers has been widely distributed on social media as Ghanaians weigh in on her legal troubles.

According to Agradaa's sympathiser, she was hopeful that the embattled founder of the Heaven Way, convicted of defrauding by false pretences and charlatanic advertisement, would beat her case and return home.

"Mama will be free. It's all part of God's work. Paul and Silas were also jailed, all because of God's work; therefore, Mama Pat will not remain in prison," the woman who had crutches under her arm spoke with tears in her eyes.

"Mama is like Joseph. She'll never remain in prison. I believe that God will release her," she added.

Agradaa has been accused of swindling money from her congregation with promises of doubling the amount presented to her, only to keep the money.

Reactions to Agradaa's sympathiser

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from social media users.

AYIGBE TOFFEE 😍💯🤑😚 said:

She did something that Wrong but she didn’t remember the God we serve

mantiaroe895 wrote:

If Paul and Silas were sent to prison because of God work why don’t you allow her to be in prison concert you think is for u

Obaapapabi catering services remarked:

allow agra to work for God as ur saying, Joseph agradaa🤣

Mr and Mrs Aspee🇬🇭🇨🇦 added:

my heart is full of pain 💔in my eyes full of tears

Officer confirms Agradaa is in prison

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ibrahim Oppong, the Executive Director of the Crime Check Ghana Foundation, had confirmed Nana Agradaa’s arrival at Nsawam Prison amid rumours that the sentenced televangelist was not there.

Oppong said he met and spoke to Agradaa after she arrived at the prison on Saturday, July 5, two days after her sentencing on July 3.

He also spoke about the mental health checks carried out on the preacher before she was integrated into the prison population.

