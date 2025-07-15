Embattled Ghanaian televangelist Evangelist Mama Pat, or Agradaa, appeared before the Amasaman High Court on Tuesday, July 15, 2025.

Agradaa Makes First Public Appearance After Her Imprisonment In Nsawam Prison

The Heaven Way International Ministries founder's appearance at the court was part of ongoing proceedings to seek bail pending an appeal against her 15-year prison sentence. However, the judge, Justice Dr. Richmond Osei Hwere, did not grant the request.

The judge ordered the Registrar of the Circuit Court to produce the records of the proceedings within 14 days to ensure an expeditious hearing of Agradaa and her legal team's appeal.

The embattled televangelist and her legal team recently filed an application for bail pending appeal on her behalf on Monday, July 14, 2025.

In a statement of case in support of the motion for her bail submitted by her lawyers, she argued that the judge who presided over her trial at the Circuit Court in Accra, Her Honour Evelyn Asamoah, showed bias in her judgment.

She also expressed confidence in securing a win in her appeal against her long sentence with hard labour.

In her defence, her lawyers stated that their client would be available in court when needed if she is granted bail pending the outcome of the appeal against her 15-year sentencing.

Agradaa was transported to the Amasaman High Court from the Nsawam prison, where she has begun serving her 15-year prison sentence.

Following the conclusion of the court proceedings, the televangelist was taken back to prison.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, Agradaa was whisked away from the courtroom into a pickup truck by a group of armed security while her husband, Angel Asiamah, followed them from behind.

The former priestess's face was covered with a white cloth to prevent the large crowd that had gathered at the court premises from getting a sneak peek at her.

The heavily armed security forces later hopped into their vehicle and left the Amasaman High Court with Agradaa sitting in the backseat while a large part of the crowd hooted at her.

