Ibrahim Oppong, Executive Director of Crime Check Foundation, has confirmed that Nana Agradaa was booked into the Nsawam Prison on Saturday, July 5

Oppong clarified earlier rumours that Agradaa was already in Nsawam and had been assaulted by an inmate, stating she was still in police custody at the time

Oppong also explained that Nana Agradaa underwent psychological evaluations to assess her mental state before being placed in the prison population

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ibrahim Oppong, the Executive Director of the Crime Check Ghana Foundation, has confirmed Nana Agradaa’s arrival at Nsawam Prison to begin her 15-year jail term.

Nana Agradaa meets with Crime Check Foundation's Executive Director, Ibrahim Oppong, at Nsawam Prison. Image credit: Atinka TV, Oppong Kwarteng (Facebook), GHOne TV

Source: Instagram

In an interview with media personality Nana Romeo on Okay FM on Monday, July 14, 2025, Oppong said he met and spoke to Agradaa after she arrived at the prison on Saturday, July 5, two days after her sentencing on July 3.

He also spoke about the mental health checks carried out on the preacher before she was integrated into the prison population.

Controversial Ghanaian preacher, Evangelist Patricia Asiedu, popularly known as Nana Agradaa, was jailed for 15 years with hard labour by an Accra Circuit Court after being convicted of defrauding by false pretences and charlatanic advertisement.

She was accused of swindling money from her congregation with promises of doubling the amount presented to her, only to keep the money.

Following her incarceration, Oppong made headlines by claiming that Nana Agradaa was not yet at the Nsawam prison.

His comments sparked alarm from Ghanaians over whether Agradaa had truly been jailed for her crimes.

Nana Agradaa finally booked into Nsawam Prison

Speaking to Nana Romeo, the Crime Check Foundation boss said he felt compelled to clarify Agradaa’s location because media personality Mona Gucci claimed that the evangelist had been sent to Nsawam on July 3 after she was sentenced and had been assaulted by an inmate she allegedly defrauded.

"When I spoke, there was a video circulating on social media that she was at the Nsawam Prison on Thursday and that she met someone she had scammed, who allegedly assaulted her. I found that unfortunate because when that claim was made, she was still in police custody.” Ibrahim Oppong clarified.

He called on the media to do better and only report facts and not sensationalised claims to garner attention.

Oppong confirmed that Nana Agradaa had now been brought to Nsawam Prison.

“We stand by our reporting that she wasn't there (on Thursday). She was brought later on, on Saturday evening. Finally, she's there; they've brought her. I spoke to her and can confirm categorically that she is in prison custody,” he continued.

The TikTok video of Ibrahim Oppong speaking about Nana Agradaa is below.

Prison service conducts checks on Agradaa

In another part of his interview, Oppong described the processes Nana Agradaa had to endure before being added to the prison population.

Court jails Nana Agradaa for 15 years on Thursday, July 3, 2025 after being convicted of fraud and charlatanic advertisement. Image credit: Thunder TV

Source: Instagram

He said authorities carried out mental health checks on her to make sure she was fully aware of what lay before her for the next 15 years.

“When you first arrive, you're not immediately thrust into the main yard. The Prison service has psychologists who would take you through what you can expect. As a form of therapy, they would engage you. When you have a steep sentence like Agradaa, they would study you and determine your mental state before deciding where to incarcerate you in the prison,” he said.

The TikTok video is below.

Nana Agradaa files for bail

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Agradaa has filed for bail.

According to reports from Starr FM on Monday, July 14, 2025, the Heaven Way church founder's legal team, led by Richard Asare Baffour, filed an application for bail pending appeal on her behalf.

In a statement of case in support of the motion for her bail submitted by her lawyers, Agradaa argued that she was confident of winning her appeal based on some flaws in her trial.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh