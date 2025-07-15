Nana Agradaa has been transported from Nsawam Prison under heavy guard to the Amasaman High Court on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, for a bail hearing

The preacher's legal team filed for bail to free her from jail pending appeal, after she was sentenced to 15 years for defrauding by false pretences

Agradaa's presence at the court reportedly drew dozens of curious Ghanaians eager to see her in prison uniform

Jailed Ghanaian preacher Nana Agradaa has appeared in court for the first time since she was jailed for 15 years by an Accra Circuit Court.

Nana Agradaa appears at the Amasaman High Court on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, for a bail hearing. Image credit: Atinka TV, GHOne TV

The founder and leader of the Heaven Way Church appeared at the Amasaman High Court on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, for a hearing in regards to her filing for bail pending appeal.

According to Ghanaian reporter Michael Boateng of Adom FM, popularly known as Mike 2, Agradaa was transported from the Nsawam Prison to the court in the custody of heavily armed prison officers.

Mike 2 said she appeared wearing her prison uniform and nose mask.

“I was in the court with her. Her lawyers argued as to why she deserves to be out on bail pending her appeal. The prosecution, led by lawyers from the Attorney General's office, also argued against the motion. After the arguments, the judge asked for some time to deliberate,” Mike 2 said.

According to the Adom FM journalist, when Nana Agradaa was first brought to the court, the place was deserted as people were unaware of her appearance.

He said in the intervening hours, dozens of Ghanaians have stormed the place, hoping to get a glimpse of Nana Agradaa in her prison uniform.

“When we first arrived, there was no one here, but people have now gathered here hoping to catch a glimpse of Agradaa. The prison officers who brought her are also armed,” he said.

After deliberating, the High Court judge hearing the case denied the preacher's application for bail, leading to her being sent back to the Nsawam Prison.

Nana Agradaa files for bail

After her incarceration, Nana Agradaa’s legal team, led by Richard Asare Baffour, had applied for bail pending appeal on her behalf.

In a statement of case in support of the motion, Agradaa argued that she was confident of winning her appeal based on some flaws in her trial, which began in 2021 and ended with her conviction for fraud and charlatanic advertisement on July 3, 2025.

Nana Agradaa's legal team files for bail pending appeal, arguing the trial judge was biased against her. Image credit: ThunderTV

They contended that the judge who presided over her trial at the Circuit Court in Accra, Her Honour Evelyn Asamoah, showed bias in her judgment.

“The applicant is confident that the appeal has a strong chance of success due to the flaws that characterised the trial and the bias exhibited by the trial judge,” they argued.

Prison expert meets Agradaa at Nsawam

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that the founder of Crime Check Foundation, Ibrahim Oppong spoke about meeting Nana Agradaa at Nsawam.

Oppong debunked earlier rumours that Agradaa was sent to Nsawam the day she was jailed and had been assaulted by an inmate.

He also explained that Nana Agradaa underwent psychological evaluations to assess her mental state before being placed in the prison population.

