Ghanaian students at the University of Memphis in the US are in distress and have called out for help

This comes after the Ghana Scholarship Secretariat defaulted in paying the school fees for students on scholarships, as agreed upon

A video of one of the affected students appealing for financial assistance has left many people feeling sad

The University of Memphis has taken a tough stance against Ghanaian students currently studying in the institution.

This comes after the Ghana Scholarship Secretariat failed to pay the school fees for 185 Ghanaian students as agreed upon.

Ghanaian students at the University of Memphis have been informed to leave after the Scholarship Secretariat fail their fees. Photo credit: @ABC 24 Memphis/Facebook

A news report filed by ABC24 Memphis on July 15 said that the University of Memphis agreed with the Ghana Scholarship Secretariat in 2023 to admit Ghanaian students.

However, two years down the line, the Ghana Scholarship Secretariat has failed to live up to its part of the agreement.

The Ghanaian students had until July 11 2025, to pay the fees owed school, but the deadline has now elapsed; hence have been told to leave the school by August 9.

A Ghanaian student studying at University of Memphis begs for help to pay her fees. Photo credit: @kutykris/TikTok

University of Memphis student begs for help

One of the affected students, Christiana Oppong, made a bold move in a desperate attempt to avoid being brought back to Ghana.

In a video sighted on TikTok on July 13, the visibly distressed student stated that she secured a scholarship in Ghana to study for an MBA, specialising in Supply Chain Management at the University of Memphis.

She said that despite arriving at the university with a scholarship, the funding had not been disbursed by the Ghana Scholarship Secretariat, leading the university to inform her that she must pay $23,000 or be kicked out.

Christiana then appealed to all individuals, groups, and organisations to come to her aid so that her desire to become a supply chain analyst does not go to waste.

At the time of writing the report, the video had generated a lot of reactions.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Ghanaian students appeal for help

Social media users, who took to the comments section, sympathised with her, with many expressing optimism that she would receive the support she needed.

Kofi Ofosu Nkansah reacted:

"This is what the Mahama administration is putting Ghanaian students on scholarship through. He appointed an inexperienced guy who has messed up our goodwill with schools abroad with his bad negotiation skills."

Jeffery Owusu Kwarteng commented:

"Have you tried Prodigy Finance?"

ataaakwei🇬🇭 responded:

"Not to downgrade her, but do you know the number of equally brilliant people out here who need just a little push?"

Students in the US seek help with fees

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian lady, Yinsaya, studying at Howard University, has encountered a setback and has decided to speak out.

The lady in a video on TikTok said that she risks not graduating from the prestigious Howard University due to her inability to pay her fees.

Currently pursuing a Bachelor's in Health Science in her final year, she stated that she has not been able to register for her classes due to unpaid fees.

