A Ghanaian Level 100 student went on TikTok and narrated how his mother accused him of hiding his No Fees Stress refund

The young student clarified that he had not received any refund yet, despite government promises and public expectations

Earlier, the SLTF had disclosed that over 40,000 students have been reimbursed, but others are still waiting for payment or account credit

A Ghanaian Level 100 student has stirred mixed reactions on social media. The young man publicly expressed his frustration over the delayed No Fees Stress policy refund.

This comes after the Ghanaian government promised to refund the fees of first-year university students.

A Ghanaian student narrates how his mother thought he had received President John Mahama's No Fees Stress refund. Photo credit: rapmessiah (TikTok)

Source: TikTok

In a video that struck a nerve with many, the student, whose username on TikTok is @rapmessiah, narrated how his mother had phoned him, questioning why he was hiding the refund money.

He said his mother accused him of secretly receiving the cash and not informing the family.

But in the video, the visibly stressed student explained that his mother did not have the complete facts and should exercise patience, as he had not received the refund as the government had promised.

Narrating his experience to his audience, he captioned the video stating:

“We haven’t received any money yet 😂😭💔”

His TikTok clip has garnered thousands of likes and hundreds of comments, with many students also sharing similar experiences.

Watch the video below.

The No Fees Stress Refund policy

The government’s No Fees Stress policy promised to refund fees paid by Level 100 students in public universities during the 2024/2025 academic year.

Initially, the Students Loan Trust Fund (SLTF) said the refunds would be made directly into students’ accounts.

President John Mahama's government promises to refund fees paid by Level 100 students in public universities. Photo credit: officialjdmahama (Instagram)

Source: Instagram

But recent government clarifications indicated that the money would instead be credited to their university instead of the students receiving cash such that the learners would be able to have subsequent semesters paid for.

Despite this shift, the SLTF confirmed that over 40,000 students have already been reimbursed.

“We have paid over 40,000 verified students. The process is ongoing,” said SLTF CEO Dr. Saajida Shiraz in an interview with Starr FM.

Still, many applicants, like the TikTok student, claim they haven’t seen any money, not even as a credit in their student accounts.

No Fees Stress Refund solution from SLTF

The SLTF encouraged students to check the nofeesstress.sltf.gov.gh portal and update their applications if needed.

Students who have already paid fees but haven’t seen any credit are also urged to contact their universities’ finance offices for updates.

Rather than issuing cash refunds to every student, the government is now crediting fee accounts directly at the university level.

This means students may not see the cash in their mobile wallets or banks, but they won’t be billed for Year 2 tuition if their Year 1 refund is credited.

Still, students who have yet to be verified or credited feel frustrated by the lack of communication, leaving many to explain to their parents—like the TikTok student—that no refund has landed yet.

Reactions to Tiktoker's No Fees Stress cry

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions of Ghanaians who came across the video on his TikTok page. Take a look at some of the reactions below.

Mountain Zion claimed:

"We’re in UEW and I can say for a fact that no fees have been refunded neither have they paid any fees back to the students in any way."

Abrantie wrote:

"The way my brother called me with anger thinking I’ve received mine."

Adnanmohammed538 commented:

"Some of the parents even thought it was the full fees but just the academic user fees."

Nene Narh said:

"Mahama said so far 15,000 students have been reimbursed. The rest are being processed. Have u applied for it anyway?"

Students reimbursed under No Fees Stress Policy

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that the Ghanaian government reimbursed about 40,233 tertiary students under President Mahama’s No Fees Stress policy.

The initiative, managed by the Student Loan Trust Fund, aimed to ease first-year tuition burdens.

Over 175,000 students have accessed the portal, with 60,756 applications already validated.

Source: YEN.com.gh