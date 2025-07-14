A video of a Ghanaian student in the US discussing her situation has sparked reactions on social media

Currently in her final year at the University of Memphis, Christiana Oppong risks not graduating because she lacks the funds to pay her tuition

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video sympathised with her

Christiana Oppong, a young Ghanaian lady who moved to the US to further he education, has taken to social media to make a passionate plea for help.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok on July 13, the visibly distressed student stated that she secured a scholarship in Ghana to study for an MBA, specialising in Supply Chain Management at the University of Memphis.

She lamented that despite being on a scholarship programme, funding had not been disbursed, leading the university to inform her that she must pay $23,000 or risk dropping out of university in the US.

"Due to circumstances beyond my control, the promised funding has not been disbursed. Now, my university is requesting immediate payment for tuition and fees, and I am at risk of losing everything I have worked so hard for.

"I have poured my heart into this program, spending countless nights studying and pushing myself to maintain a perfect GPA, even while facing the challenges of being far from home. It breaks my heart to think that financial hardship could end my journey now, just when I am so close to achieving my dream.".

She added that, although she has maintained a GPA of 4.0, she risks dropping out of school if she cannot pay her fees in the next two weeks.

Christiana has appealed to all individuals, groups, and organisations to come to her aid so that her desire to become a supply chain analyst does not go down in vain.

"I am asking for your kindness to help me stay in school and finish what I started. Your support will allow me to pay my tuition, continue my studies, and graduate so I can give back to my community and others who need help."

At the time of writing the report, the touching video had raked in over 10,000 likes and 120 comments.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Ghanaian student appeals for help

Social media users, who took to the comments section, sympathised with her, with many expressing optimism that she would receive the support she needed.

hmmm reacted:

"What process did you go through to be selected for the scholarship?"

Wahala stated:

"Been there. All the best. Print & post flyers around."

Jay opined:

aimeeuwera stated:

"It's a lot. May she get help. Ooo it is well... you will surely get through."

Ms.A replied:

"God will come through for you sisssy."

Boy seeks support to attend university

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian man, Silas Ebbi, also appealed for financial support to further his education.

The old student of Dadieso Senior High Technical School sat for the 2019 WASSC and was offered admission at the University of Education (UEW).

He, however, appealed to benevolent individuals and groups to help him pay his school fees.

Source: YEN.com.gh