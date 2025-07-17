A Canada-based Ghanaian woman reflected on the difference between her financial habits in Ghana and Canada

The young lady fondly recalled how she used to hide money in pockets and books in Ghana, especially when doing laundry

She expressed how finding cash in unexpected places brought joy, a feeling that is now absent in Canada’s card-based system

A woman has reflected on the stark difference between her financial habits in Ghana versus Canada, sharing how the rarity of finding hidden money in a jacket, shelf or any other random place in her house has left her feeling nostalgic.

A Canada-based Ghanaian lady reflects on the happiness she gets from finding hidden cash back home, compared to Canada's card-only financial system.

In a heartfelt video shared on her TikTok page, the Ghanaian lady, with the username akua_andra, opened up about the financial freedoms she enjoyed back home compared to the limitations she faces in Canada.

In the video, the young lady, who is currently based in Canada, recalled how it was common to hide cash in unexpected places like pockets and books whenever she had extra money to spare.

Borga reflects on personal finance in Ghana

The lady narrated that she often resorted to those places whenever she started running low on cash. She referred to these hidden spots as her "savings box".

However, relocation comes with its demerits. In Canada, she doesn't have this luxury as the North American country operates on a card-only financial system.

A lady reflects on how she would find hidden cash in the house back in Ghana compared to Canada's card-only system.

She said,

“Whenever I had extra cash, I would stash some in my pockets or even in my books. And if I ever found myself short of money, I would just go back and check these places."

"Sometimes when you’re doing laundry and put your hands in your pockets, you discover money you didn’t expect to find. And it brings you so much happiness.”

She expressed frustration at the inability in Canada to hold cash and keep it somewhere as emergency funds.

“Here in Canada, it’s all about cards—everything is stored on your card. If there’s no money on the card, there’s nowhere else to look,” she lamented.

The lady further expressed how, in Ghana, the act of searching for money in hidden spots was not only practical but also a small pleasure in times of need, often resulting in discovering some 10 or 20 cedis.

In her words:

“In Ghana, I could always find something hidden away. But in Canada, it’s just not the same.”

Watch the video below.

Reactions to borga's frustration with Canadian system

YEN.com.gh collected some reactions from netizens who came across the video on her page. Some of the reactions are below.

Georginio said:

"There’s no disadvantage my sister. 🤣🤣🤣🤣"

Temple Kyng IV wrote:

"At least u are enjoying, then come back to Ghana. Why are u there?"

Kay commented:

"My dear, come back to Ghana wai."

Nathaniel Ohene said:

"In this country, if u broke, you are broke for real 😂. You nailed it.

Bbnmoments wrote:

"You can still do it, withdraw it and save it erh."

