Serwaa Broni is trending online after a video of her talking about her life went viral on social media

The Ghanaian nurse in Canada also opened up on why she would want to come into the country undetected

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have shared diverse views on her remarks

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Canadian-based Ghanaian nurse Evelyn Serwaa Poku Aidoo, aka Serwaa Broni, has triggered reactions after her full interview with celebrated broadcaster Kofi Adoma was released.

In the video, which was shared on the YouTube page of Kofi TV on July 16, the middle-aged woman opened up on why travelling to Ghana was not a trip she was dreaming about.

Serwaa Broni, a Ghanaian nurse in Canada, tells Kofi Adoma that she is hesitant to return to her home country. Photo credit: @Kofi TV/YouTube

Source: UGC

Shedding more light on the issue, Serwaa Broni stated that ever since she went viral after going public about her past, her mother personally begged her not to come to Ghana.

When quizzed by Kofi Adoma as to whether she has intelligence that the people she spoke about have plotted against her, she replied that she did not want to take chances with her safety.

Serwaa Broni mentioned that even if she opted to go back to Ghana, it would be done secretly without drawing attention to herself.

Serwaa Broni, a Ghanaian nurse in Canada, opens up about her past in an emotional interview. Photo credit: @Kofi TV/YouTube

Source: Twitter

“Since I came out publicly, I have not gone to Ghana again. Unfortunately, in Ghana, if the main individuals have not hatched a plan against you, their followers, due to their admiration for such individuals, can cause you harm.

"I don't have that imminent danger like before, but if I go to Ghana, it will be done secretly. “Kevin Taylor interviewed me once, and he became a target for no reason, but I was being honest with what happened.”

At the time of writing the report, the video had racked in over 18,000 page views and 200 comments.

The interview shared on YouTube is included below:

Reactions to Serwaa Broni's disclosure about past

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions on the statement made by Serwaa Broni.

@mens-u8i commented:

"Some of her tears are due to her loss of her lover; she can never voice this out. Imagine losing your lover who was a president."

@felicityaddo-marfoa1486 replies:

"One reason I don't trust her is that she willingly agreed to date someone and then decided to sneak and take photos of the person for reasons known to her. I wonder what the price was if she released the photos! And of course, she keeps getting NDC pro channels to come and say whatever! Mtchew."

@XOSEKOFI added:

"Serwaa, we will support your efforts. Form your own union."

@adwowahakyere9544 reacted:

"Sister Sewaa, try to listen to meditation music; it helps a lot. You have a beautiful, gentle, kind soul. Take a forest walk and listen to meditation music."

Man warns son not to avoid Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported that a father stirred reactions on social media after warning his son not to return to Ghana again.

In an interview with Johnnie Hughes on TV3 Ghana, he opened up on how he warned his son based abroad not to return for any reason.

The anonymous father concluded by explaining that his stance was informed by his assessment of the country's future, sparking debate.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh