An England-based Ghanaian lady expressed her frustration with her uncle’s constant interruptions when she tried to rest

Her uncle insisted that resting in the house was a luxury and that she should always be doing something productive

The video resonated with many Ghanaians, who related to the strict family dynamics that often leave no room for relaxation

A Ghanaian lady based in England recently shared her hilarious frustration with her African relatives, who have an annoying tendency to disrupt her when she is trying to rest, making it incredibly hard to have a moment of peace, which she described as "typical African behaviour".

Known for her funny and relatable content, the TikToker, identified as Jonita, explained in the video how her uncle constantly interrupts her, even when she’s simply resting in her room.

"Anytime my family is here, and I’m just lying down, my uncle calls me, 'Jonita, why are you lying down?'" Jonita quipped in the video, asking if simply lying down is an offence.

Jonita's video quickly trended as many viewers, especially those from African households, could relate to her experience.

This kind of behaviour is common in many African homes. Many Ghanaians have previously taken to social media to vent their frustration about family members constantly pestering them, making it incredibly difficult to get a moment's rest.

Ghanaian lady confronts family over constant interference

Based on Jonita's social media narration, her uncle fits the profile of a man who finds it difficult to understand why a person would want to rest for an extended period during the day.

The uncle, a typical African parent, according to Jonita, keeps insisting to his young family members that there are plenty of things to do in a household rather than just getting a moment of quiet.

"As long as you’re here, you can’t sit in peace. There’s always something you should be doing," her uncle said.

Jonita, who documented an exchange with her uncle via her social media platforms, decided to go downstairs from her room to confront the 'annoying' uncle.

"Uncle, why do you always call me when I’m upstairs? Why can't I just have a rest?!" she asked.

She was met with more laughter from her uncle, who was more insistent that she should be doing something productive instead of lying on the bed.

Her video struck a chord with many Africans, who know all too well the strict family dynamics that come with being in an African household.

For Jonita, a moment of rest is hard to come by when her family’s expectations are so high. "It’s like in an African household, you can’t rest in peace," she said, adding a humorous but relatable twist to the pressures of family life.

Reactions to lady's lack of rest rant

YEN.com.gh collected some reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video on her TikTok page. Some of the comments are below.

Mr Amoah wrote:

"Once my mom wakes up, we all wake up.😭"

Living_legend442 commented:

"I understand. Sometimes I just wanna go outside because even if I just touch my phone I hear Jay Kom, then if I put my phone on I also hear Jay in de time am done, I have to sleep.😭"

Uncle_kobbie said:

"Me hia wo! They just want to see you around. They’ve no assignment for you nso o.😂"

Jaweetah said:

"Rule no 1. You always have to be busy. 🤣🤣🤣"

King George Acquah recounts reunion with family

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that popular Ghanaian gospel minister King George Acquah emotionally reunited with his family after seven years apart.

In a heartwarming video shared on his TikTok page, George reflected on the surprise return he made to his family home on June 23, 2022, after a long ministry journey that began in 2015.

