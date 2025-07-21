Compound House: TikTok Star and PM Extra's Drisey Fan Passes Away, Netizens Mourn
- Compound House, a popular Ghanaian TikToker and ardent supporter of TikTok couple Drisey, has been reported dead after falling ill
- The pretty young woman's demise was announced by multiple sources on TikTok on Sunday, July 21, 2025
- Netizens who saw the video of Compound House's passing were heartbroken and expressed grief in the comments section
Ghana's TikTok community is mourning the demise of one of its beloved, Angela, popularly known as Compound House.
The famous TikToker reportedly passed away on Sunday, July 20, 2025, after a short illness.
Compound House, also known as Akosua, was an ardent supporter of the PM Extra couple, Drill and Rosey (Drisey). She never hesitated to show her love for the pair.
News of her passing comes after a long period of silence online. The once active and lively supporter of Drisey suddenly went quiet on social media, sparking curiosity and concern among her followers. It was later unveiled that she had fallen ill and was unable to stay connected as she used to.
The death of the young woman was announced on TikTok by multiple sources, including her friends and loved ones. Popular TikTok accounts such as @SolidGist and @AloBlogger were among the first to break the news online.
A relative also confirmed the news via phone call during a TikTok Live session held by her online friends on Sunday.
He stated that Compound took ill, went to the hospital, recovered, but took ill again. The cycle repeated itself, and later she succumbed to death on July 20, 2025.
Watch the video of Compound House's relative confirming her demise below:
Compound House's demise breaks hearts
Netizens who saw the posts about Compound House's passing were heartbroken. Many in the comments section expressed their sympathy, while others struggled to believe the news. Others seized the moment to urge TikTokers to live in peace since life is fleeting.
Source: YEN.com.gh
