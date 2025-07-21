Popular Ghanaian TikTok star Miliky Ebony has reportedly passed away after battling an undisclosed ailment for several months

Fellow TikTok creator Akosua Diqson, a close friend, confirmed the news of his passing in an emotional video posted on July 20, 2025

The news of his passing sparked mourning on social media, with many Ghanaians expressing sympathy with his family and friends

Popular Ghanaian TikTok star Miliky Ebony has reportedly died, throwing social media into a state of mourning.

TikTok star Miliky Ebony reportedly passes away on July 20, 2025, after battling an undisclosed illness for several months. Image credit: @trendy_arena1, @official_milikyebonyback

Source: TikTok

The social media star was reported dead on Sunday, July 20, 2025.

Popular TikTok creator Gist President shared a video of one of Miliky Ebony’s most popular videos that showed him selling by the wayside.

The video featured the TikToker dancing as he carried his wares, displaying an infectious enthusiasm that was ever present in his content.

Gist President noted in the caption that the creator had passed away.

“We lost Miliky Ebony. Hmm. May his soul rest in peace," he wrote.

Death of Miliky Ebony announced online

The young TikTok creator rose to prominence after describing himself as a clone of late Ghanaian musician Ebony Reigns.

He named himself after the singer due to bearing a striking resemblance to her.

Despite gaining prominence on TikTok, he often looked ill and shared many videos asking for help from the public to battle his ailment.

The TikTok video announcing the tragic death of Miliky is below.

Influencer Akosua Diqson confirms Miliky Ebony’s death

After news of the popular TikToker’s death broke, close friend and fellow content creator, Akosua Diqson, confirmed the tragedy.

In a viral video, she stated that all the speculation going around on social media about Miliky Ebony was unfortunately accurate.

Tiktok creator Akosua Diqson addresses news of the reported passing of Miliky Ebony on July 20, 2025. Image credit: @akosuadiqson, @Official_milikyebonyback

Source: TikTok

Diqson shared that Miliky Ebony had been sick for several months and that they had carried out numerous donation drives to raise money to fund his medical expenses.

She expressed gratitude to all those who helped pay for his medical bills.

Akosua Diqson said that although the death was tragic, she has accepted it as God’s will.

The TikTok video confirming Miliky Ebony’s death is below.

Miliky Ebony’s death stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments from Ghanaians on social media in reaction to the death of Miliky Ebony.

Ewura Adwoaa said:

"He literally suffered his whole life."

o❤️he💕m🥰aa wrote:

"Ah, I saw him just this Friday, oooo. He is at my area, ooo, Kasoa."

🫧Phinyy🎀 said:

"Ei, I couldn’t close my mouth when I saw this."

Mina-Kaylove wrote:

"I remember he posted a video and said he needs our prayers, and a lady asked what was wrong with him and he said ulcer, and the lady asked him to make a video about his illness 😩😩😭😭😭. Awwww, so sorry, bro 😭. RIP."

Ritasglam commented:

"Oh, does he sell around Weija? 💔💔💔"

🇬🇭Ha~rriet 🍃🌸 said:

"Jesus Christ… I remember going to his page, and he was asking for help, and people were bashing him, and others too were willing to help. Even though I couldn’t send him anything, he was in my prayers. 😔💔"

Child TikToker Akua Antwiwaa passes away

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that young TikTok star Akua Antwiwaa passed away after a battle with illness.

Antwiwaa’s mother, who ran her TikTok account, confirmed the unfortunate news on social media on June 25, 2025.

Ghanaians were thrown into a state of mourning, with many social media users expressing condolences to her mother.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh