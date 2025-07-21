Miliky Ebony: TikTok Star Reportedly Passes Away After Battling Illness
- Popular Ghanaian TikTok star Miliky Ebony has reportedly passed away after battling an undisclosed ailment for several months
- Fellow TikTok creator Akosua Diqson, a close friend, confirmed the news of his passing in an emotional video posted on July 20, 2025
- The news of his passing sparked mourning on social media, with many Ghanaians expressing sympathy with his family and friends
Popular Ghanaian TikTok star Miliky Ebony has reportedly died, throwing social media into a state of mourning.
The social media star was reported dead on Sunday, July 20, 2025.
Popular TikTok creator Gist President shared a video of one of Miliky Ebony’s most popular videos that showed him selling by the wayside.
The video featured the TikToker dancing as he carried his wares, displaying an infectious enthusiasm that was ever present in his content.
Gist President noted in the caption that the creator had passed away.
“We lost Miliky Ebony. Hmm. May his soul rest in peace," he wrote.
Death of Miliky Ebony announced online
The young TikTok creator rose to prominence after describing himself as a clone of late Ghanaian musician Ebony Reigns.
He named himself after the singer due to bearing a striking resemblance to her.
Despite gaining prominence on TikTok, he often looked ill and shared many videos asking for help from the public to battle his ailment.
The TikTok video announcing the tragic death of Miliky is below.
Influencer Akosua Diqson confirms Miliky Ebony’s death
After news of the popular TikToker’s death broke, close friend and fellow content creator, Akosua Diqson, confirmed the tragedy.
In a viral video, she stated that all the speculation going around on social media about Miliky Ebony was unfortunately accurate.
Diqson shared that Miliky Ebony had been sick for several months and that they had carried out numerous donation drives to raise money to fund his medical expenses.
She expressed gratitude to all those who helped pay for his medical bills.
Akosua Diqson said that although the death was tragic, she has accepted it as God’s will.
The TikTok video confirming Miliky Ebony’s death is below.
Miliky Ebony’s death stirs reactions
YEN.com.gh compiled some comments from Ghanaians on social media in reaction to the death of Miliky Ebony.
Ewura Adwoaa said:
"He literally suffered his whole life."
o❤️he💕m🥰aa wrote:
"Ah, I saw him just this Friday, oooo. He is at my area, ooo, Kasoa."
🫧Phinyy🎀 said:
"Ei, I couldn’t close my mouth when I saw this."
Mina-Kaylove wrote:
"I remember he posted a video and said he needs our prayers, and a lady asked what was wrong with him and he said ulcer, and the lady asked him to make a video about his illness 😩😩😭😭😭. Awwww, so sorry, bro 😭. RIP."
Ritasglam commented:
"Oh, does he sell around Weija? 💔💔💔"
🇬🇭Ha~rriet 🍃🌸 said:
"Jesus Christ… I remember going to his page, and he was asking for help, and people were bashing him, and others too were willing to help. Even though I couldn’t send him anything, he was in my prayers. 😔💔"
Child TikToker Akua Antwiwaa passes away
Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that young TikTok star Akua Antwiwaa passed away after a battle with illness.
Antwiwaa’s mother, who ran her TikTok account, confirmed the unfortunate news on social media on June 25, 2025.
Ghanaians were thrown into a state of mourning, with many social media users expressing condolences to her mother.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Godwin Nii-Arhmah Okine (Entertainment Editor) Godwin Nii Armah Okine has over a decade of experience in online content creation. He joined YEN.com.gh as an Entertainment Editor in May 2025. Godwin graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism with a Bachelor's Degree in Communication Studies in 2014. He started his career at GhanaCelebrities.Com in 2014 as a sports correspondent, before being promoted to head of Entertainment and later, Managing Editor. Godwin covered the 2014 Africa Youth Games, Gaborone 2014, as a student journalist. Contact godwnii-armah.okine@yen.com.gh