A Ghanaian man living in Germany has tragically died after drowning in the Rhine River in Düsseldorf on July 1, 2025, leaving his family in deep mourning.

The late Ghanaian's grieving sister posted emotional TikTok videos showing the happy moments he enjoyed abroad and describing her pain as endless

Social media users expressed their condolences, with some warning fellow Ghanaians abroad about the dangers of swimming in large rivers like the Rhine

The family of a young Ghanaian man based in Germany has been thrown into mourning after he tragically died in an accident on the Rhine River in Düsseldorf.

Several videos of the young man, who has not been identified, were shared by grieving family members.

The TikTok videos showed him engaging in numerous activities while he was alive, demonstrating the happy-go-lucky life he lived after he travelled to Germany.

He was spotted in numerous locations posing for videos and having a good time.

After his death, his sister took to social media to share some details of the incident that took his life.

"My brother, 1 July 2025, Rhein river in Dusseldorf has taken you away from us. May you soul rest in peace.” the inscription read.

She added a caption that expressed the pain of losing her brother.

“The pain of losing a brother is so real .😭😭💔Endless tears. Hmm, my brother's death has broken me into pieces 😭😭💔💔” she said.

She later confirmed in a comment reply to a follower that her brother had drowned in the river.

The grieving sister shared a second video mourning her brother that showed them engaged in a video call while he was still alive.

Another clip from the video showed the deceased posing with two statues in the streets in a fun moment.

“My heart aches with sadness, and I have found it hard to come to terms with losing my brother. I will continue missing you for as long as I am alive,” the video inscription read.

Young Ghanaian’s death in Germany stirs reactions

Ghanaians took to social media to share messages of condolence with the grieving sister on the death of her young brother.

Achiaa khuty said:

"My brother also died the same day, he left me alone in this World 😭😭😭RIP Randy."

MERCY🇮🇹 wrote:

"God abeg ooooh, it's like water is not good for Ghanaians. Please, you guys should stay off. Pains."

✰𝐎𝐌𝐀𝐑𝐈👸🏾 commented:

"May his soul rest in peace. 🥺🥺😭"

TYGA🫂❤️ said:

"Nana Yaw💔. Rest in tranquility🕊️"

NOCKY🎧✈️🚲🏃🏽‍♂️‍➡️💃🏾❤️✨🙏 wrote:

"It's bad. RIP! But advise some of the Ghanaians, please; swimming is not talking or food we eat. Going to a big river like this is dangerous. 😭😭😭"

M.A💎❤️ commented:

"Awww, this is sooo sad 💔. My condolences, dear."

