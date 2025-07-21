Ghanaian students participated in the 2025 Chevron Engineering Leadership Programme in South Africa

Emmanuel Abakah, a student from St. John’s School and 2024 GH-STEM Olympiad champion, earned a fully sponsored spot

Abraham Seddoh and Lucian Effah won 1st and 3rd place, respectively, in the final project showcase

Ghanaian students have made their mark at the 2025 Chevron Engineering Leadership Programme (ELP). The event was held at the prestigious African Leadership Academy (ALA) in Johannesburg, South Africa.

A team of Ghanaian students excels effortlessly at the 2025 Chevron Engineering Leadership programme held in South Africa.

Source: UGC

This year's edition of the annual event ran from June 30 to July 11 and brought together young talents from over 15 African nations for a transformative experience centred on STEM, innovation, leadership, and social impact.

Ghana was represented by an exceptional team of students drawn from Ghana Christian International High School (GCIHS) and St. John’s School, Sekondi.

The students were supported by two dedicated chaperones as per the entry requirements.

Ghanaian students shine at 2025 Chevron Leadership

Team Ghana’s arrival in Johannesburg marked the beginning of an inspiring journey.

The participants included six students from GCIHS and one from St. John’s, who joined their African peers.

A group of Ghanaian students at the 2025 Chevron Engineering Leadership Programme held at The African Leadership Academy, South Africa.

Source: UGC

The Ghanaian delegation was led by Mr Yorick Wilson of GCIHS and Mr Daniel Owusu of Manna International School.

Meet the Ghanaian participants

Maame Frema Gyamfi Owusu (GCIHS)

Nana Kwesi Akomanyi (GCIHS)

Abraham Mawunyo Seddoh (GCIHS)

Lucian Effah (GCIHS)

Naa Korama Meyer-Hyde (GCIHS)

John-Benard Ahiati (GCIHS)

Emmanuel Middley Abakah (St. John’s School, Sekondi)

Ghanaian student Emmanuel Middley shines at Chevron

Emmanuel Middley Abakah stood out not just as a delegate but as a symbol of brilliance.

As the 2024 GH-STEM Olympiad Overall Champion, Emmanuel earned a fully sponsored slot at the ELP.

His contribution throughout the programme was marked by intellectual depth, humility, and leadership—qualities that drew admiration from facilitators and peers alike.

The programme began with fun yet strategic activities like the spaghetti-marshmallow challenge, African map puzzle, and the interactive Pecha Kucha presentations.

These were designed to push participants beyond the classroom and into real-world problem-solving.

Key activities included:

Design thinking workshops

Group projects with mentor feedback

Entrepreneurship sessions themed “Let’s Talk Numbers”

Site tour of South Africa’s CSIR (Council for Scientific and Industrial Research)

A cultural and recreational outing to Gold Reef City Amusement Park

Each task was carefully picked to hone students’ analytical thinking, collaboration, and leadership skills.

Engineering for social good

Chevron’s guest speaker, Mr Ambimbola, delivered a powerful session on engineering’s role in addressing Africa’s development challenges.

His talk encouraged students to align innovation with ethical values and purpose-driven action.

Ghana's presence wasn’t just impactful, it was victorious. At the programme’s final showcase, two Ghanaian students emerged in the top three teams:

Abraham Mawunyo Seddoh (GCIHS) – 1st Place Winner

Lucian Effah (GCIHS) – 3rd Place Winner

Their presentations wowed the panel with bold ideas, clarity of vision, and teamwork, demonstrating that Ghana’s future in science and technology is in capable hands.

