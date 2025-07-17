Benjamin Okyere was named the Overall Best Second-Year Student at the 2025 VC's Student Excellence Awards

Okyere also earned the title of Overall Best First-Year Student in 2024, showcasing his consistent academic excellence

Ampong Akwasi Ntedwa succeeded Okyere as the Overall Best First-Year Student at the 2025 awards with a CWA of 91.22

Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has crowned Benjamin Okyere as the Overall Best Second-Year Student at the 2025 Vice Chancellor’s Student Excellence Awards.

Benjamin Okyere receives the Overall Best Second-Year Student award at KNUST's 2025 Vice Chancellor’s Student Excellence Awards for his outstanding academic performance. Photo credit: KNUST

Benjamin Okyere, a second-year student pursuing Business Administration, achieved a remarkable Cumulative Weighted Average (CWA) of 88.87. This was an additional feat to his list of achievements.

This prestigious recognition follows Okyere’s outstanding performance as the Overall Best First-Year Student in 2024. That year, he earned a CWA of 91.06.

His consistent academic excellence has set him apart, showcasing his dedication to his studies and his unwavering commitment to achieving top results.

KNUST's Benjamin Okyere celebrates his remarkable achievement as the Overall Best Second-Year Student at the 2025 Vice Chancellor’s Student Excellence Awards. Photo credit: KNUST

The Vice Chancellor’s Student Excellence Awards, which celebrate academic brilliance among KNUST students, recognised Okyere’s contributions as a model of excellence in the Business Administration department.

Benjamin, thanks to his achievements, has become an inspiration to his peers who aspire to reach similar heights of academic success. The school's administration celebrated him on various social media platforms.

Who succeeded Benjamin in his first year?

In addition to Okyere’s success, one Ampong Akwasi Ntedwa has been named the Overall Best First-Year Student at the 2025 KNUST Vice Chancellor’s Student Excellence Awards.

Ntedwa is a first-year Electrical and Electronics Engineering student from the College of Engineering. He earned a Cumulative Weighted Average (CWA) of 91.22, beating Benjamin's 2024 record by 0.16.

The university also celebrated his performance on its various online platforms.

Ghanaians celebrate Benjamin Okyere's academic achievements

YEN.com.gh collected some reactions from Ghanaians. Many applauded his results and academic achievements. Some of the comments are below.

Enoch Agyei Bawuah commented:

"Congratulations 🎉👍 bro. Overall Best Graduating Student of KNUST, 61st Congratulation in 2027."

Ing Philemon Lincolnz said:

"Congrats bro. From St.Peters R/C Basic -Tema Newtown to St. Augustine's College, Cape Coast we are proud of you. 🔥🔥"

Michael Towner wrote:

"What an incredible achievement, Benjamin! You're a shining example of excellence and perseverance. Keep reaching for the stars! 🌟"

Augustine B. Acquah commented:

"Be the overall best when graduating."

Talent Atsah-Nunyawu commented:

"Bro do wild and go back to 90. You'd be valedictorian at the end. Good luck."

