Malik Basintale has reacted to Hawa Koomson's woes during the July 11 election rerun at Ablekuma North

The National Democratic Congress politician earlier denied knowledge of the attack on Hawa Koomson

After the voting in Ablekuma North, Malik Basintale seemingly singled out one of the attackers for a reward in an impunitive post many have described as distasteful

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), Malik Basintale, has shared a joke about the assault on Mavis Hawa Koomson during the Ablekuma North election rerun on July 11, 2025.

Malik Basintale to Reward Man Who 'Headbutted' Hawa Koomson At Ablekuma North

A group of thugs believed to be affiliated with the National Democratic Congress attacked Hawa Koomson, a former legislator under the erstwhile government.

An individual from the group performed a headbutting stunt that brought himself and the MP to the ground before the other thugs pounced on Hawa Koomson.

She was rushed to the hospital after that. Dennis Miracles Aboagye, the New Patriotic Party's Communications Director, said she was fighting for her life.

In a Facebook post, Malik Basintale commented on the situation with a distasteful, subtle joke. He said,

"From today, I name him the Flying python. He shall be incharge of the 5k Airforce!🔥🔥💪🏾," he said.

After the YEA CEO sent a congratulatory message to his supporters in congratulatory message to Ewurabena Aubynn.

"Thank you Ablekuma North🇬🇭. Dear 5k men, 3k women, flying python, far rangers...Deactivate bodycams now 🔥It is green😊 . Congratulations Ewurabena Aubynn."

The state CEO has yet to condemn the violence which occurred during the rerun at Ablekuma North, where scores of politicians, journalists and supporters were assaulted by hoodlums.

Ghana Police interdict officer over Ablekuma North rerun

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Police Service has formally interdicted an officer involved in the assault of a journalist, as captured in a viral video during the parliamentary election rerun at Ablekuma North.

The incident has sparked significant public outcry regarding the treatment of media personnel during elections. In an interview on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, the GHOne TV journalist Eric Kwabena recounted his distressing experience.

He explained that while he was diligently covering the election process, a police inspector abruptly demanded that he vacate the premises. The journalist expressed his disbelief at being targeted, especially since there were numerous other reporters present in the vicinity.

Source: YEN.com.gh