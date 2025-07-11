Ghana participated in the first-ever International Cybersecurity Olympiad held in Singapore from June 22 to 28, 2025

Students from Ghana International School and Ghana Christian International High School ranked in the Top 100 globally

The Ghanaian team competed in cryptography, digital forensics, and web exploitation, gaining global exposure and experience

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghana made a bold statement on the global tech stage after a team of brilliant young students represented the country well and at the highest level.

Students from GIS and GCHIS make Ghana proud at the inaugural International Cybersecurity Olympiad. Photo credit: joymedia

Source: Instagram

The intelligent students represented the country at the first-ever International Cybersecurity Olympiad (ICO) held in Singapore from June 22 to June 28, 2025.

The event was hosted by the prestigious National University of Singapore (NUS). It brought together students from 28 countries, all competing in one of the world’s most critical and fast-changing fields: Cybersecurity.

Ghanaian students shine at International Cybersecurity Olympiad

The Ghanaian delegation was made up of students from Ghana International School (GIS) and Ghana Christian International High School (GCIHS).

They were led by Mr. Abel Ohene Acquaye, Executive Director of the Ghana Olympiad Academy, and Mr. Kwesi Osborne-Morson, a coach and teacher from GIS.

Ghana makes its mark at the Inaugural International Cybersecurity Olympiad represented by students from GIS and GCIHS.

Source: Instagram

Over several intense days, the students were tested in challenging categories such as:

Web Exploitation

Cryptography

Red Teaming

Digital Forensics

One of the toughest moments came during Day 2's Capture the Flag (CTF) round, where participants had to decode and defend against complex security threats such as:

Binary exploitation,

Malware infiltration, and

Network vulnerabilities.

“It was exhilarating… and exhausting,” one student from GIS admitted. “But we learned a lot and had fun too.”

Delegates made friends beyond walls of Ghana

The Olympiad wasn’t just about hacking and defence, it was also about global connection.

Ghana’s team mingled with peers from countries including Bangladesh, China, Sweden, Canada, and South Korea, exchanging ideas and experiences that went beyond the technical challenges.

During an Excursion Day, the students explored iconic Singaporean sites such as the Marina Bay Sands, Gardens by the Bay, and the famous Merlion Park, deepening their appreciation for culture, innovation, and global unity.

Top 100 global finish: Ghana’s quiet triumph

Although Ghana did not return home with medals, the experience was still a proud moment. Five Ghanaian students earned spots in the Top 100 globally, a remarkable feat for a team competing at this level for the very first time:

Ethan Nii-Tettey Ashong-Katai – GIS

Christian Delassi Kumaga –GCIHSS

Samuel William Ashley – GCIHS

Ewoenam Koku Agbe – GIS

Paul Manteaw Anakwa – GCIHS

These students showcased a mix of technical brilliance, discipline, and mental resilience that impressed judges and peers alike.

For Ghana, participation in such a groundbreaking initiative marks a milestone in national STEM development.

The Ghana Olympiad Academy, which coordinated the country’s involvement, remains committed to identifying and nurturing young talent in tech and innovation.

“This was more than just a competition—it was a launchpad for the future,” said Mr. Acquaye. “These students have proven that Ghana has a place at the table when it comes to global digital leadership.”

Ghanaian wins Project Green competition

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Godfred Owusu, a final-year student at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) won the 2024 Project Green Competition. This made him the first Ghanaian to win the award.

Social media users who saw the post thronged the comment section to congratulate Godfred Owusu and wish him well.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh