A Ghanaian politician expressed frustration over what he described as unfair demolitions by the government at the Ramsar site

He criticised the demolitions, stating that the Sakumono community had contributed to the NDC campaign

The video sparked reactions, with many questioning whether political support should exempt residents from following the law

An Assemblyman has expressed frustration over what he describes as unfair treatment from the government concerning the Ramsar site demolition order.

The Assemblyman for Sakumono condemns the ongoing demolitions, feeling the community's support for NDC is being taken for granted.

Source: Twitter

In a video making rounds on social media, the yet-to-be-identified Assemblyman for the area surrounding the Sakumono Ramsar site wasn't pleased with the recent action from the Greater Accra Regional Security Council (REGSEC).

The politician asserted that he and the Sakumono community had made a significant contribution to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) campaign, leading to them feeling hard-done by the demolition order.

According to him, the community had donated money to help print T-shirts for the NDC during the party’s election campaign in 2024.

Despite the said efforts by the community and the large number of votes secured for the NDC in the area, the politician argued that the residents are now facing unjust treatment.

He lamented that, instead of being acknowledged for their contributions, they are enduring demolitions and the destruction of their properties.

This has sparked anger and disappointment in the area and across Ghana at large.

Assemblyman appeals to the government over demolitions

The Sakumono Ramsar site has long been a point of contention due to encroachment and land grabs.

It recently saw a wave of demolitions by the Greater Accra Regional Minister in collaboration with NADMO.

A community rallying behind the NDC now faces destruction at the Sakumono Ramsar site, leading to outrage and frustration.

Source: Youtube

The ongoing demolitions are part of efforts to prevent future disasters and restore the integrity of the Ramsar sites.

However, this has left many in the community, like the assemblyman, questioning the government’s commitment to the people who supported it during the election period.

Watch the video below.

Reactions to assemblyman's comment on REGSEC demolitions

YEN.com.gh collected some reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video on X. Some of the reactions are below.

@MaameEsiGold commented:

"So you voted for me or supported me, I should let you do any and everything? Are these people okay? I also believe that the government should sit with them and let them understand what’s being done and why. Even if they disagree, they should sit with them."

@kwadwovirtue said:

"So we should do what? Because of you, the law shouldn’t work."

@david_senaadams said:

"We are building a country, not a political party."

@nka_gha wrote:

"I don’t blame him at all. The kind of politics we do here stinks. It empowers people to feel they should have their way with everything, even if it’s at the detriment of the environment. Just because they contributed to the party’s victory."

Woman weeps over mansion demolition at Ramsar

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that one of the victims of the demolition exercise at the Sakumono Ramsar site had poured out her frustrations to the media.

A woman who lost her mansion wept, accusing some officers of taking bribes with a promise of keeping the structures safe.

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions, with some sympathising with her and some criticising her indecisiveness

