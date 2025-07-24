Traditionalists and youths from Nungua conducted a spiritual ritual, accusing the government of land grabbing at the Ramsar site

The gathering took place amid ongoing demolitions by REGSEC on unauthorised structures at the Ramsar site

The video sparked mixed reactions from netizens, with many criticising the reason and effectiveness of the harsh words

Traditional leaders and youth from Nungua have embarked on a religious invocation against the presidency to protest what they believe is a form of land grabbing at the Ramsar site.

Some Ga priestesses and Nungua traditional leaders express their anger with spirituality against President John Mahama's government following Ramsar site demolitions. Photo credit: genbuhari (X)

A video circulating on social media shows a group of traditionalists and women of old gathered at the site, chanting, wailing, and performing ritual acts as part of the spiritual invocation.

The group, visibly agitated, poured libation on the ground to signify spiritual action.

They created this as a symbolic gesture, denouncing the government’s alleged involvement in the unlawful acquisition of land in the Ramsar site.

Nungua residents react following REGSEC demolition action

The gathering took place against the backdrop of reports that the Greater Accra Regional Security Council (REGSEC) had resumed the demolition of unauthorised structures on protected Ramsar sites.

The Ramsar site, located within the Nungua community, has long been a sacred space for local communities, and recent activities have raised concerns over the government’s intentions.

YEN.com.gh understands that authorities have attributed part of the flooding to the encroachment on wetlands, particularly within the Nungua Ramsar site, where buildings have been constructed on watercourses.

However, the group expressed their displeasure at the alleged land grabbing, chanting powerful words believed to be curses.

They also targeted the National Democratic Congress (NDC), the political party under President Mahama’s leadership.

According to the priestesses and traditional leaders, the government’s actions are seen as a violation of both local traditions and environmental preservation efforts.

Watch the video below

Reactions to Nungua community demolition threat outcry

This event has sparked outrage among netizens who came across the video on X. Some of the comments are below.

@adde_asiwaju wrote:

"If curses worked that well with no reason, Nam1 wouldn’t be resting at trassaco by now."

@WizzyBone01 commented:

"If curses could kill then the short people would be rotten by now."

@laud_peter said:

"In the Spirit realm, John Mahama is the head of Ghana.. You can't curse him nor do any spiritual skirmishes that will have an effect on his life."

@_CarlMoney commented:

"They should use curses to eliminate their poverty."

@AnsahDavidKwam2 wrote:

"Nana Addo saf still lives after an 8-year debacle of bringing serious hardships on Ghanaians."

@ideadobbie commented:

"Why do Ghanaians keep doing this cursing thing. We have seen many in the past. The thing clearly doesn’t work."

Ghanaian youths express regret following demolition

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that some Ghanaian youths, particularly from the Ga community, expressed anger over the ongoing demolition of Ramsar sites.

In a trending video, the youths voiced their displeasure, claiming they were not given prior notice of the demolitions.

The youths, who claimed to have supported the NDC in the elections, regretted voting for the party after the destruction

