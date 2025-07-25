Content creator, Headless YouTuber, surprised Corpus Christi School students with performances from top Ghanaian artists

Amerado and DopeNation lit up the stage during the school's memorable "Our Day" celebration

Students and netizens alike expressed their happiness, calling it the "Best Our Day Ever" after the surprise musical event

The students of Corpus Christi School had an unforgettable Our Day thanks to a heartwarming gesture from popular YouTuber, Headless YouTuber.

Content creator, Headless YouTuber delivers an 'Our Day' surprise that students of Corpus Christi School will remember forever with live music from Amerado. Photo credit: headlessyoutuber (YouTube)

Source: Youtube

It was an unforgettable day for the young students as Headless YouTuber treated them to surprising performances from some of Ghana's hottest music artists.

The gesture and the surprise performances from the music acts, which took place on the students' vacation day, aimed at giving back to the school community in a big way.

The YouTuber explained how he was keen to revive a thoughtful tradition from the past, where artists and other famous personalities would visit schools bearing gifts and spend quality time with young learners.

As it turned out, Headless YouTuber decided to take things up a notch by bringing in some big names in the Ghanaian music scene.

Headless YouTuber surprises students on Our Day

In a pre-recorded video shared on his social media channels, the content creator claimed to have been inspired by artists like Mr. Drew, Amerado, and Lyrical Joe, who had visited the school.

Ghanaian artists Amerado and DopeNation bring the house down at Corpus Christi School’s “Our Day” celebration, thanks to content creator Headless YouTuber. Photo credit: Deezer

Source: Youtube

He said:

“Every time an artist comes here for an interview, the students are always thrilled, and they get their fans gifts. This time, I wanted to surprise them with something special."

To make the day even more memorable, he coordinated with well-known artists Amerado and the music duo, DopeNation, who agreed to perform for the students.

Amerado and DopeNation perform during Our Day

The students of Corpus Christi were treated to an electrifying performance.

As the music blared through the speakers, cheers and applause filled the air. Amerado and DopeNation performed some of their biggest hits.

The high-energy performance lifted the spirits of everyone in attendance, making it a day they would remember for a long time.

By the end of the performance, the students were elated, with big smiles and a sense of gratitude.

“This is the best Our Day ever!” one student exclaimed.

The content creator said:

“The students here are always excited to see artists, and today, they were able to enjoy live music from some of Ghana's finest. I hope this inspires more artists to do similar things in the future.”

Watch the video below.

Reactions to Headless YouTuber's Our Day gesture

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from netizens who came across the video on X. Some of the comments are below.

@Quophieparadise commented:

"Some kiddie dey hold Stanley cup by this time hmm.. she grow pɛ nbs demands oo."

@NanaKojoMula said:

"The teacher dey jam pass the students sef."

@_BenopaOnyx1 wrote:

"Walahi, these kids will never forget this day.🤣"

@dfweddiee commented:

"Oh, this is beautiful."

@profdublyn_zee said:

"The school 🏫 authorities for give you some privileges for there cos you’ve made the school popular, and the students always get to meet their celebrity stars."

