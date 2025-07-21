A student at Osei Kyeretwie Senior High School (OKESS) caused a stir after arriving at the SRC Awards Night in a white limousine

The unnamed student sprayed cash and waved from the sunroof, earning the nickname “President of the Night”

The video has trended on social media, sparking mixed reactions from Ghanaians about youth, money, and style

A Ghanaian student in Kumasi has been trending on social media following a sleek stunt he pulled during an award night at his school.

A Kumasi student hailed as he arrives at the OKESS SRC Award Night in a white limousine. Photo Source: calvinisworldwide (Instagram)

Source: Instagram

The Osei Kyeretwie Senior High School (OKESS) student in Kumasi has become a hot topic online after going above and beyond and setting the bar too high. His grand entry added colour to the event which marked the grand finale of SRC Week celebrations, which saw students dress to impress and flex in various other ways.

Student arrives at SRC awards night in limousine

Some of these students were recognised for excellence in academics, leadership, creativity, and school spirit.

However, the unforgettable Friday highlight came when the unnamed student stepped out of a white stretch limo to loud cheers, applause, and surprised reactions from peers.

A student of OKESS causes a stir after bringing a sleek white limousine for their SRC Awards Night on Friday. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

In the video circulating all over social media platforms, the student can be seen through the sunroof of the limo, waving regally to the crowd with music playing in the background.

The young man then stepped out and sprayed a ton of cash into the air as his colleagues hailed him and watched in awe.

The unexpected luxury touch has earned him the nickname “President of the Night”, with many praising the creativity and “big boy energy.”

Watch the video below.

Reactions to OKESS student arriving in limousine

YEN.com.gh collected some reactions of Ghanaians who came across the captivating video on X. Some of the comments are below.

@nanasuccess66 commented:

"Eish, where these kids dey see money?"

@oasis_szn wrote:

"Money wey I go take 20 yrs get am wey brother dey spray for floor🙃"

@kroboboy said:

"It’s for rent. They pack it at Asenua in Kumasi."

@MacEvans16 commented:

"1 cedi notes. You change 1,000 sef you fii throw am like 2hrs. 😂😂😂"

@kwabenaPetoa wrote:

"Chale, the pressure is too much."

@fredmaka said:

"The sort of kids we have as future leaders."

@p3_adwuma47 wrote:

"The money he share saf no dey reach GH₵500 saf GH₵1, GH₵1 nkoaaa."

@Dawson_Blaud said:

"He doesn’t smell money kwraaa. 😪 I would have doubted him if he had told me he got money tbh. No aura."

UCC students lament pressure to study

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that two female students at the University of Cape Coast (UCC) expressed frustration over the intense study culture on campus.

In a trending video, they showed packed lecture theatres and students studying on stairs, bannisters, and even while standing.

The ladies complained they could not find a place to sit and decided to return to their hostel to sleep.

They joked that UCC doesn’t have official prep sessions, but the pressure alone compels students to study late into the night.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh