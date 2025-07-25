A video of a Ghanaian teacher's actions during Our Day has generated mixed reactions on social media

This comes after the teacher decided to eat the food of one of his students, an act that surprised his colleague

Social media users who reacted to the Our Day video have shared varied opinions on the actions of the teacher

A Ghanaian teacher has cracked ribs online after his actions got all eyes on him during Our Day celebrations in his school.

This comes after he was spotted enjoying the meal one of his students brought to school for students who are celebrating.

The video, which has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @kyeremaa_anastasia, showed the moment the male teacher was filmed scooping rice from a young student's bowl with his spoon.

Some of the students, who were in disbelief, kept staring at the teacher, while his colleague was heard reminding him that the food he was enjoying belonged to the student.

The teacher, however, seemed unperturbed by being recorded and headed back to his seat.

Our Day is an event observed mainly at basic schools to mark the end of the academic term.

The day, usually the last day of the term, sees students come to school with specially made foods, where they celebrate after receiving their terminal reports.

The video, which highlights the rapport the teacher shares with his students, has generated massive reactions.

Reactions to teacher's actions during Our Day

Social media users who took to the comments of the video shared mixed reactions over the act of the teacher. While some praised him for developing a rapport with the students, others shared their experiences

Awosipoka indicated:

"In our time, if a teacher eats your food, it means you are neat."

ale_xis indicated:

"The happiness in classes 1 to 5, the gifts you’ll receive on OUR DAY, I remember I had like 900 cedis in envelopes and received my salary too on the same day. Chalee, be blessed."

Amisty stated:

"But teaching is sweet, ooo! If the government didn't pay you at all, you can survive the whole year without hunger. You can be eating their morning food that they bring to school, small small."

Joe_Ike_ added:

"I remember my head teacher ate my Our Day food and cried the whole day."

Talemtontolem replied:

"Most teachers enjoy Our Day more than the kids. We should rename it Teachers' Day."

Teacher gets gari soakings on Our Day

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian teacher was left in disbelief over the gift he received from a pupil during their Our Day event.

A video on TikTok showed when the pupil presented the class teacher with ingredients for preparing gari soakings as his Our Day gift.

The Ghanaian teacher received a pack of Kivo gari, biscuits, a sachet of water, and a spoon from his classmate, sparking reactions online.

