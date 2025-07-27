Mireku Anim Owusu is making massive strides as a multimedia artist despite his hearing impairment

Ghana's first professional photographer has enjoyed a meteoric rise from being an aspiring artist to creating his own studio

Mireku Anim Owusu has shared his unique story and highlighted the success he has achieved throughout his journey

Mireku Anim Owusu is making history as Ghana’s first deaf professional photographer, breaking barriers and telling powerful stories through his lens.

Ghana’s first deaf professional photographer inspires a new generation with his creative story. Photo source: @AngelStudio

But Anim isn’t just a photographer — he’s a passionate multimedia artist who also designs flyers, shoots and edits videos, and captures wedding memories with striking emotion and creativity.

His story is one of resilience, vision, sacrifice, and the desire to uplift the Deaf community in Ghana and beyond.

From the Classroom to the Camera

Anim began his education at the Demonstration School for the Deaf in Mampong-Akuapem and graduated from the Senior High Technical School for the Deaf, where he studied Graphic Design, completing in 2016.

Though he initially dreamed of university, he felt a stronger pull toward discovering and building his own unique path.

The Spark of Inspiration

Scrolling through Facebook, Anim drew motivation from Joseph Adjei, a fellow deaf Ghanaian sharing motivational videos. Though Joseph never spoke directly to him, his consistent content helped Anim gain confidence.

He was also deeply inspired by Mr Samuel James, a Nigerian sign language interpreter and educator, whose posts encouraged Anim silently.

But the spark grew brighter through his connection with his boss and a close mentor and friend, Emmanuel Adomako-Duah, widely known as Allopa Junizzy.

Sacrifices and Support

At first, Anim’s equipment and editing skills were limited. But he didn’t stop. He walked 50 minutes each day to save transport money and invest in better tools.

Seeing his dedication, his mother, Mrs. Rebecca Kesse Anim, supported him and enrolled him in Blak House Multimedia, a creative institute in Dome, Accra. There, Anim trained professionally and became a certified creative.

He continued to walk to school daily, saving every cedi to purchase his first quality camera.

From Aspiring Artist to Studio CEO

His first big studio assignment came when Allopa Junizzy and his crew were preparing for the All Africa Deaf Arts Festival in Lagos, Nigeria. Anim handled their official photo shoot, and that became his breakthrough.

When his father sadly passed away, Anim made a vow:

“Dad, I will surely make you proud.”

And he kept it. Today, Mireku Anim Owusu is the proud CEO of Angel Studio, a graduate of Blak House Multimedia, and a respected Deaf photographer and visual storyteller in Ghana.

His Creative Services include:

Photography – weddings, events, portraits

Videography – shooting and editing professional videos

Flyer Design – for businesses and personal projects

Wedding Coverage – full photography + videography packages

He has even travelled to Togo, Benin, and Nigeria for bookings, building an international reputation from humble beginnings.

Why He Chose Photography

“I chose photography because it lets me tell stories in silence — with emotion, light, and truth. It’s how I share my world, especially for the Deaf community. Through visuals, we speak loudest.”

His Vision

“I want to grow Angel Studio, help other Deaf creatives succeed, and change how people see the Deaf community through powerful, creative visuals.”

Book Mireku Anim Owusu Today

Support a rising Deaf talent shaping the future of Ghana’s creative space:

• Facebook | TikTok | Instagram: @AngelStudio

• WhatsApp: ‪+233 55 610 8866‬

• Email: angelstudio768@gmail.com

Let the world see through his lens.

Support a Deaf creative breaking barriers and shining beyond limits.

