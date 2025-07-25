Ambassador-Designate Kojo Choi and his wife, Elisabeth Choi, improved the quality of education in Ghana with the establishment of their Christian school

Open Heart Africa Academy was birthed when their children opted for homeschooling instead of regular school in Ghana

Ghanaian musician Okyeame Kwame and other celebrities have congratulated Kojo Choi and his wife on Instagram

Kojo Choi, Ghana’s Ambassador-designate to South Korea, alongside his wife Elisabeth Choi, has proudly inaugurated a state-of-the-art educational institution, Open Heart Africa Academy, in East Legon, Accra.

Designed with a commitment to excellence, the academy reflected the couple's shared vision for quality education infused with Christian values.

Ambassador-Designate Kojo Choi and his wife launch a plush school, Open Heart Africa Academy, in Ghana. Photo credit: @kojochoi

Ambassador-Designate Kojo Choi opens a school

Having spent over two decades cultivating business relationships and cultural exchanges between Ghana and South Korea, Kojo Choi brings a wealth of experience to this new venture.

In an inspiring Instagram post, he recounted the motivations for establishing the academy, which has Elisabeth serving as the founding principal.

Ambassador-Designate Kojo Choi poses with his beautiful family. Photo credit: @kojochoi.

A heartfelt story that lies at the core of this initiative shared that their firstborn child, a daughter among their five children, encountered difficulties in the traditional schooling system in Ghana, leading her parents to choose homeschooling as an alternative.

Reflecting on their journey, he stated,

“My first child did not enjoy her school life, and it was then that we had the courage to homeschool her. We carefully selected a renowned Christian education institution in the United States called Abeka Academy. The results were remarkable; we observed significant improvements not only in her academics but in her overall enjoyment of learning.”

He further noted that their two subsequent sons also chose the homeschooling path, with each expressing a desire not to return to conventional schooling.

In 2018, inspired by the profound impact of their decision, Kojo and Elisabeth resolved to establish a school to provide a similar enriching experience to other families who shared their sentiments about traditional education in Accra.

Who is ambassador-designate Kojo Choi

Kojo Choi’s educational journey began at the SOS Hermann Gmeiner International College in Tema, Ghana. He earned a degree in Business Administration from the University of Ghana, Legon, graduating in 2002.

These formative experiences deeply rooted him in Ghana, as he transitioned from South Korea at the age of 14 and later embraced his new home by becoming a naturalised Ghanaian citizen.

Kojo Choi launches Open Heart Africa Academy

Established in the Open Heart Africa Academy (OHAA) has become an innovative Christian school nestled in the vibrant community of East Legon.

Over the years, the academy has enrolled children aged 4 to 12 years, encompassing grades from Kindergarten through Grade 6.

Adopting the Abeka Curriculum, a respected American Christian educational framework, OHAA delivers a structured approach emphasising literacy, numeracy, and moral development.

The academy has been dedicated to fostering an environment where children grow with a passion for God, paired with a robust academic foundation that prepares them for lifelong learning.

Open Heart Africa Academy has strived to cultivate God-fearing individuals who will contribute positively to their communities and exemplify Christ-like living in their daily lives.

Through this initiative, Kojo and Elisabeth Choi have aimed not just to educate but to nurture future leaders grounded in faith and excellence.

Businessman Kojo Choi gets a new appointment

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Kojo Choi, a businessman of Korean heritage, who has been named Ghana's ambassador-designate to South Korea.

Over the past 20 years, Choi, a seasoned businessman, has built companies in Ghana and West Africa.

President Mahama's latest ambassadorial posts are to Namibia, Hungary, Italy, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh