Kojo Choi, originally from South Korea, moved to Ghana at the age of 14 and has since made it his permanent home

President John Mahama recently appointed him as the ambassador-designate to the Republic of South Korea

Choi is celebrated for his contributions to Ghana’s fintech, art, and sports sectors, as well as his national loyalty

Kojo Choi, a Ghanaian with Korean roots, has been named Ghana’s Ambassador-designate to the Republic of South Korea by President John Dramani Mahama.

President John Mahama names businessman Kojo Choi as Ghana's ambassador-designate to South Korea.

Known for his contributions to business, art, and athletics, Kojo Choi’s deep connection with Ghana began at age 14, when he moved from South Korea to West Africa.

Since then, he has become a familiar name in both the tech and cultural space, often spotlighting the country on international platforms.

His designation as a possible ambassador is a reflection of his long-standing commitment to Ghana’s growth.

With over two decades of experience in business and investment across West Africa, Choi has helped elevate Ghana’s global profile in key areas, including fintech, art, and sports.

Who is Ghana's ambassador-designate Kojo Choi?

Choi began his academic journey at the SOS Hermann Gmeiner International College in Tema and later pursued a degree in Business Administration at the University of Ghana, Legon.

Kojo Choi, Ghana's ambassador-designate to South Korea, is known for his role in sectors like art and fintech.

Kojo Choi founded PaySwitch Ghana Ltd, which is Ghana’s first third-party processor for international card schemes.

He also founded Art Africa, a cultural and gallery center based in Accra, which showcases and promotes artists from Ghana and across the African continent.

Kojo is also known to be a golfer. He won the Men’s Group A title at the 2023 MTN Ghana Invitational Golf Tournament, held at the Achimota Golf Club.

Following the announcement of his new role, Choi shared a touching message on Facebook reflecting on his life’s journey, from his Korean childhood to his Ghanaian identity, and how his story has unfolded through grace and purpose.

“I took root in Korea, was transplanted to Ghana, and there, my life grew and began to bear fruit. Originally, I thought three children would be enough. That was my plan. But God had something far more abundant in store: He gave us six beautiful children, exceeding even the Ghanaian average. When our fifth child was born, I truly thought, ‘This is perfect.’ So we named her Anna, a name that in our hearts meant, ‘No more children.’ But Anna somehow became ‘Another'.

And God surprised us with a sixth child, another miracle. At the time, I believed our high five was complete. But now I can’t imagine life without our sixth. Had we stopped at five, what a loss it would have been. She is pure joy, so beautiful, so precious. There were moments when I wondered, ‘Lord, is this really the best?’ But looking back, I see now. Every step was leading us closer to His best. Trust in the Lord. The best is yet to come.”

Kojo Choi's Facebook message is included below:

His words captured the humility, depth, and faith that have shaped his path, qualities that now follow him into this important diplomatic role.

Reactions to ambassador-designate Kojo Choi's message

Social media users reacted to Choi’s inspiring message, lauding and commending him for his loyalty to Ghana and his continued contribution to national development, even when he had every opportunity to relocate to more prosperous countries.

Samuel Kantanka Eric commented:

"Congratulations, His Excellency 🎊"

Havilah Kekeli:

"Never knew you and never heard about you, but I’ve been overwhelmed with exceeding joy since I heard about your story yesterday. When heaven plays a call, we have no choice but to obey. I joy all living Ghanaians and your loved ones to say congratulations, Sir. Keep soaring higher. ♥️"

Samuel Tei Narteh commented:

"Well deserved."

Lily Tiorkor Laryea commented:

"Wow! U have really exceeded the national average birth rate Choi! lol But children are a gift from the Lord! Blessed is the man that has his courts full of them! You have truly been blessed in Ghana! But that's how God blesses His own! No matter the location! Let's hear from you!"

Mohammed Lukman added:

"Use a Northern name like Wumpini (God's Gift), Tipag'ya (we praised Him), Wunnam (God's creation), Faako, etc, and name your 7th born."

