Ghanaian musician Peter Famiyeh Bozah has flaunted his latest award from MUSIGA on Instagram

The 30-year-old talented artist was awarded for promoting Highlife music in Ghana and beyond

Some social media users have congratulated the Very Soon hitmaker for impacting lives with his songs

The Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), in collaboration with the Ghana Tourism Authority, the National Folklore Board, and Charterhouse, celebrated the remarkable contributions of Ghanaian music artist Fameye during the Authentic Highlife Night.

This prestigious event took place at the renowned +233 Jazz Bar & Grill, drawing a vibrant crowd that included both legendary figures and emerging talents in the highlife music scene.

Musician Fameye, who was recently awarded the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMAs) Highlife Artiste of the Year, received a special recognition plaque from MUSIGA executives in acknowledgement of his emotive musical style and unwavering commitment to the highlife genre.

This honour came not only as a testament to his recent accolade but also as an affirmation of his significant impact on contemporary Ghanaian music.

Upon receiving the award, Fameye expressed his heartfelt gratitude and remarked,

“I feel so heavy now being part of this whole initiative because I’m a young guy. I hope that this initiative remains consistent year after year so that every artist can see and feel this.”

His sincere words reflected his appreciation for the efforts of MUSIGA and fellow industry figures like Bessa Simons and Abeiku Santana, who have paved the way for young artists.

According to a report by Ghanaweb, the celebration was accentuated by powerful live performances from a lineup of traditional highlife icons, including the soulful Pat Thomas, soulful balladeer Samuel Owusu, the versatile Kaakyire Kwame Appiah, energetic Adani Best, and the enchanting Pauline Oduro.

The evening was further elevated by performances from notable artists such as Sherifa Gunu, Aklerh, and the esteemed Bessa Simons, who graced the stage with his band, The Bessa Band.

MUSIGA President Bessa Simons delivered a poignant statement, underscoring the cultural significance of the event and emphasising its crucial role in preserving and promoting Ghana’s rich musical heritage for future generations.

Who is Ghanaian musician Fameye

Fameye, born Peter Famiyeh Bozah on September 11, 1994, has emerged as a leading voice in contemporary highlife music, renowned for his chart-topping hits, including “Nothing I Get.”

His journey began as a contestant on MTN Hitmaker Season 3, and since then, he has gained widespread recognition and respect within the industry, culminating in this prestigious MUSIGA honour.

