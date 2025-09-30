A Ghanaian man is trending for all the right reasons after his benevolent gesture went viral online

He showed the current state of his family’s home and said it was time for his relatives to get an upgrade

The video concluded by showing the house that the young man had built as a residence for his relatives

A Ghanaian man has earned the admiration of many after he chose to honour his family in the most adorable way possible.

This comes after he built a plush mansion for his family to replace the dilapidated mud house they once lived in.

A Ghanaian man honours his family by replacing an unfinished family house with a luxury mansion. Photo credit: @0556295772oddsmaster55/TikTok

Source: TikTok

On TikTok, the young man, known as @0556295772oddsmaster55, posted a video showing the old building that housed his family's relatives.

The video then showed construction work beginning at the foundation level.

Updates later indicated that the building was at the lintel level, followed by the wooden framework.

The concluding part of the clip highlighted the finishing touches, showing the completed mansion that had replaced the old family house.

The heartwarming 23-second video, which has generated a lot of reactions at the time of writing this report, was captioned:

"Demolishing the old family house," the caption read.

The mansion built by the young man for his family has been captured below:

Ghanaian man builds luxury house for mother

A young Ghanaian businessman also became the envy of many after he gave his mother a beautiful gift to celebrate her on a special day.

It all happened when he pleasantly surprised her with a luxurious house on her birthday.

The video, which went viral on social media, captured the heartwarming moment the young man showed off the various parts of the house, such as the large compound and ground floors.

He then gave netizens a tour of the house, which showed its beautiful interior décor, fitted with modern designs and appliances, including a jacuzzi and an exquisite kitchen, whereas the exterior also featured a large, fully tiled compound.

The two-storey white house was decorated with balloons and was ready for commissioning.

The highlight was the moment he ushered his mother into the new house he had built from scratch for her.

A Ghanaian man captures ongoing work on the construction of a new family home. Photo credit: @0556295772oddsmaster55/TikTok

Source: UGC

Unaware of what her son had planned for her, the elderly woman’s face instantly lit up with a smile when she saw the building acquired in her name.

In a show of gratitude, the woman hugged her son tightly after cutting the ribbon at the main entrance to the living area.

Expert says GH₵50,000 can start house building

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that construction expert Nathaniel Adjei Arthur stated that GH₵50,000 was enough to build a house with three bedrooms.

In an exclusive interview, he explained that planning and budgeting were the keys to avoiding compromises that could affect the safety of the building.

In this vein, Arthur advised that with a budget of up to GH₵100,000, it would be possible to build a solid, functional three-bedroom house in the country.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh