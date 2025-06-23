Kumawood actress Portia Asare flaunted her recently acquired multi-storey mansion in a video that sparked social media chatter

Asare's ultra-modern home is equipped with a well-decorated interior, an in-house gym, and beautiful furnishings

Social media users praised her for the acquisition, while others wondered about her source of wealth, considering the ill health of the movie industry

Kumawood actress Portia Asare took social media by storm as she unveiled a new massive mansion on social media.

Image credit: @viral_music_blog_ghana, @portiaboateng

Source: TikTok

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, Asare walked out of her enormous Accra home styled in an eyebrow-raising red dress and walked towards her Jeep Wrangler.

The actress’s stylish looks and display of luxury stirred online reactions as Ghanaians praised her for acquiring her new home.

Portia Asare flaunts new mansion

Kumawood star Portia Asare's new multi-storey home was laid bare in the video, showcasing its classy interior decor and transparent windows, giving residents a vantage view of the serene outdoors.

It also showed off its well-furnished rooms, plus a well-equipped gym.

The video was shared by Viral Music Blog Ghana on TikTok who congratulated the actress on her new acquisition.

“Congratulations to Ghanaian actress Portia Asare on her new house. It's not easy; we cherish her so much. Let's appreciate her,” the page wrote.

Watch the TikTok video of Portia Asare’s new home below.

After showing off her new mansion, Ghanaians praised the actress for her new acquisition and for continuing to elevate her status despite recent setbacks in her personal life.

Portia Asare got divorced in 2024 after only two years of marriage.

Image credit: @sweet_maame_adwoa

Source: Instagram

It was her second marriage, but the actress said she was not perturbed by it.

"I am not a quitter. Nothing defeats me except going against the will of God. I won't give up just because I've been divorced twice. If marriage comes 10,000 times, I will marry 10,000 times. I have a long way to go," she said.

Watch the Instagram video of Portia Asare talking about her marriage below.

Portia Asare’s new mansion stirs reactions

Ghanaians shared their opinions on social media in reaction to the new home acquired by Portia Asare.

YEN.com.gh gathered some comments below.

Obi ba spendy said:

"I tap into your blessings. 🙌 ✨️🙏"

@Ms-fred wrote:

"What work does she do, actually?"

QUEENNET gh commented:

"Congratulations, my lookalike. ✌️✌️"

Stephen Kweku said:

"Enti womo paa adwuma ben na womo y3? Eii hmmm."

Kennedy Ba wrote:

"This looks very familiar. We wanted a house to buy, and the agent took us. Chaley, the house dey bee keke."

user5011774460004 commented:

"So where did they get their money?"

Wise said:

"It seems the movie industry favors the ladies the most, or? Anyways, well done."

Portia Asare recounts bad acting experience

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Portia Asare spoke up about the terrible treatment she received from a Ghallywood actress during a movie shoot.

Asare said there was a time that a very popular English speaking actress, whom she refused to name, said she would not act in a movie because Asare was a ‘local actress’.

She said the director of the movie ended up dropping her from the cast due to the popular actresses’ request, leaving her disappointed.

Source: YEN.com.gh