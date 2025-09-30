Mother in Tears Over Young Daughter's School Placement Near Kasoa Farm
- A Ghanaian mother tearfully disclosed how her daughter was unexpectedly placed in a rural school near Kasoa
- She lamented that the school's distance from their Kwahu home made logistics and finances difficult to manage
- Despite her pleas for a change in school placement, authorities firmly told her the decision could not be changed
A Ghanaian mother was overcome with emotion as she disclosed that her daughter was allegedly assigned to a senior high school located on a farm near Kasoa, contrary to her expectations.
In a video spotted on the microblogging platform X, the mother, during a street interview, claimed that her daughter was placed in an unsuitable school.
Mother shares heartbreak over daughter's school placement
According to her, her daughter was placed in a school she had chosen during the selection process. However, upon further investigation into the location of the school, what she found made her cry out for aid.
She claimed that she discovered that the school is situated in a rural area near Kasoa, an area not typically associated with the educational facilities she envisioned for her child. She lamented, saying:
"I selected this school thinking it would be in a suitable location, but I never imagined it would be on a farm."
She added that the location was far from their home in Kwahu, making it logistically and financially impossible for her to manage.
Despite her efforts to seek a change in her daughter's Senior High School (SHS) placement, the mother claimed that those in authority informed her that it could not be altered.
This rigid stance has left the mother feeling helpless, wailing, and concerned about the implications for her daughter's education and well-being.
Watch the video below:
Reactions to mother's emotional school placement struggle
YEN.com.gh collected reactions from netizens who watched the video on X.
The distressing situation has sparked a conversation about the challenges of school placements and the limitations parents face in altering them.
Some of the comments are below.
@XdatingOfficial wrote:
"Ghana should use the school district system, like America. If we do so, the gov't will be forced to develop all schools. I think that was the idea of the E-blocks."
@Mayor_Of_Surrey commented:
"Let the system work and stop these protocols and change of schools .🏫"
@EdemKumbe said:
"This is the problem. Parents do not go to their wards' school when the school selection is being done. They leave it to the child and the teachers, and when placement comes, they now want their children in schools they want and not where the children chose."
@Nanakofiwaddle opined:
"Only in Ghana, when the system works, they don’t like it... You choose school, dem give you, now you say you no dey like, so make government do what exactly?"
Ghanaian lady shares five jobs she's done three years after relocating to the US, video inspires hope
KNUST SHS headmaster sacked by GES
YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that the Assistant Headmaster of KNUST SHS, Charles A. Aidoo, was captured in a viral video allegedly showing him in a compromising position with a female student.
Following the incident, the Ghana Education Service (GES) removed him from his post and barred him from visiting the school, with possible disciplinary action being guided by the service’s code of conduct.
CHECK OUT: Help Us Grow and Get Rewarded! Share Your Thoughts About Yen.com.gh and Unlock A Copywriting Course In A Giveaway.
Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined YEN.com.gh in May 2025. He has over six years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@yen.com.gh