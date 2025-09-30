A Ghanaian mother tearfully disclosed how her daughter was unexpectedly placed in a rural school near Kasoa

She lamented that the school's distance from their Kwahu home made logistics and finances difficult to manage

Despite her pleas for a change in school placement, authorities firmly told her the decision could not be changed

A Ghanaian mother was overcome with emotion as she disclosed that her daughter was allegedly assigned to a senior high school located on a farm near Kasoa, contrary to her expectations.

A Ghanaian mother shares her frustration at her daughter's placement in a school near a faraway farm. Photo credit: EDHUB, Getty Images (image used for illustrative purpose only)

Source: Twitter

In a video spotted on the microblogging platform X, the mother, during a street interview, claimed that her daughter was placed in an unsuitable school.

Mother shares heartbreak over daughter's school placement

According to her, her daughter was placed in a school she had chosen during the selection process. However, upon further investigation into the location of the school, what she found made her cry out for aid.

She claimed that she discovered that the school is situated in a rural area near Kasoa, an area not typically associated with the educational facilities she envisioned for her child. She lamented, saying:

"I selected this school thinking it would be in a suitable location, but I never imagined it would be on a farm."

She added that the location was far from their home in Kwahu, making it logistically and financially impossible for her to manage.

Despite her efforts to seek a change in her daughter's Senior High School (SHS) placement, the mother claimed that those in authority informed her that it could not be altered.

This rigid stance has left the mother feeling helpless, wailing, and concerned about the implications for her daughter's education and well-being.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to mother's emotional school placement struggle

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from netizens who watched the video on X.

The distressing situation has sparked a conversation about the challenges of school placements and the limitations parents face in altering them.

Some of the comments are below.

@XdatingOfficial wrote:

"Ghana should use the school district system, like America. If we do so, the gov't will be forced to develop all schools. I think that was the idea of the E-blocks."

@Mayor_Of_Surrey commented:

"Let the system work and stop these protocols and change of schools .🏫"

@EdemKumbe said:

"This is the problem. Parents do not go to their wards' school when the school selection is being done. They leave it to the child and the teachers, and when placement comes, they now want their children in schools they want and not where the children chose."

@Nanakofiwaddle opined:

"Only in Ghana, when the system works, they don’t like it... You choose school, dem give you, now you say you no dey like, so make government do what exactly?"

The Ghana Education Service removes the Assistant Headmaster of the KNUST Senior High School after a compromising video of him with a student goes viral. Photo credit: KNUST SHS/Facebook

Source: Facebook

KNUST SHS headmaster sacked by GES

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that the Assistant Headmaster of KNUST SHS, Charles A. Aidoo, was captured in a viral video allegedly showing him in a compromising position with a female student.

Following the incident, the Ghana Education Service (GES) removed him from his post and barred him from visiting the school, with possible disciplinary action being guided by the service’s code of conduct.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh