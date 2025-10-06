A video showing the moment some supporters of Godfred Dame went to the head office of the CID has gone viral

The young men, wearing T-shirts with inscriptions showing their full support for the former Attorney-General, were seen complaining at the premises over the investigations

This comes as Godfred Dame was invited to the CID to assist in investigations following a petition submitted by Richard Jakpa

Confusion broke out when some supporters of the former Attorney-General and Minister for Justice Godfred Dame stormed the head office of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) in solidarity with the NPP bigwig.

A video, which has gone viral and captured the moment, showed supporters wearing T-shirts with the inscription “We stand with Godfred Dame” in a heated exchange of words with some police personnel at the premises.

One of the supporters of Godfred Dame was heard complaining about the attitude of the officers at the scene, asking why they were being driven away.

A second video showed another shouting at the CID officials, lamenting about what he claims was unfair treatment handed to Godfred Dame.

The appearance of Godfred Dame at the CID head office comes after the Director of Special Operations at Ghana’s National Security Secretariat, Richard A. Jakpa, petitioned the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) to investigate Godfred Yeboah Dame, a former Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, for abuse of office and misconduct.

At the time of writing this report, the video had garnered over 4,000 likes and 300 comments.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Godfred Dame supporters confronting police

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video shared their views on the standoff between supporters of Godfred Dame and the police at the CID premises:

Capsules Jerrod commented:

"So the police are telling us that they don’t have hot water to prepare tea for them. At least that kind gesture would’ve dispersed them easily.."

Julius Atta Oko said:

So the T-shirts were printed because of a police invitation? I’m so happy Kennedy Agyapong is minding his business — sika mpɛ dede.

Mark Aboagye reacted:

"So right now in Ghana 🇬🇭, a leader can deliberately spend state money, and all he can do is print T-shirts for people to stand behind him and make noise? Eiii, just come and listen, kɛkɛ T-shirt come inside. Hmmmm, Ayoooo well."

N. Square Akanwile indicated:

"I saw inscriptions like “We stand with Godfred Dame” at the back of the T-shirt and “#Don’t defame Dame” at the front of the T-shirt! Eeii, is this Ghana?"

Dery Kuusani reacted:

"Wow! Ghana’s democracy is unique ampa. Daring police officers to arrest you and insisting you won’t leave their premises because they invited someone you love? Just wow!"

Wontumi honours CID summon

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Chairman Wontumi had reported to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service.

He was facing arrest if he did not show up for the appointment.

The NPP bigwig arrived at the CID Headquarters around 9:30 a.m. on Monday, October 6, 2025, where he is under probe for alleged illegal mining activities.

