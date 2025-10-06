Former Attorney General Godfred Dame has appeared at CID over misconduct allegations made by Richard Jakpa

Jakpa claimed Dame persuaded him to implicate Dr Ato Forson and delay his trial using a false medical excuse

Dame arrived with a strong legal team and denies wrongdoing, insisting the conversation was misinterpreted

Former Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame, has arrived at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service in Accra to respond to allegations made against him by Richard Jakpa.

In late September 2025, Richard Jakpa, the Director of Special Operations at the National Security Secretariat, filed a petition with the CID requesting an investigation into Godfred Dame over alleged misconduct.

Richard Jakp petitions CID to investigate Godfred Dame, the former Attorney General.

Jakpa alleged that during his trial in the ambulance case, Godfred Dame, then the Attorney General, called him on March 26, 2024, in an attempt to coerce him into implicating the first accused person, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson.

He further claimed that the former Attorney General instructed him to procure a false medical excuse to delay his court appearance.

According to Jakpa, this was to allow Dame ample time to be present in court upon his return from a trip abroad.

In the petition, Jakpa urged the CID to investigate and hold Godfred Dame accountable if the allegations are proven.

The CID subsequently invited the former Attorney General for questioning in connection with Jakpa's claims.

On Monday, October 6, 2026, Godfred Dame appeared at the CID headquarters with a large legal team, including his former deputies Alfred Tuah Yeboah and Diana Asonaba Dapaah.

He was also accompanied by Frank Davies and Gary Nimako Marfo, members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP)'s legal team.

A video circulating on social media showed the moment Dame and his lawyers arrived at the CID offices.

The former Attorney General is expected to provide his official statement regarding Jakpa's allegations.

Godfred Dame's response to Jakpa's allegations

Even before appearing before the CID, Godfred Dame had addressed the allegations during an earlier media interaction.

He stated that his suggestions to Jakpa about obtaining a medical certificate to delay court proceedings were made with clear intent, taking into account his busy schedule and Jakpa’s health concerns.

He further claimed that Jakpa secretly recorded their phone conversation and that the content did not amount to an attempt to manipulate him.

Godfred Dame's appearance at CID sparks reaction

Ghanaians on social media have reacted to Godfred Dame's appearance at the CID headquarters in the company of his lawyers.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Siir Kobby Perry said:

"Many will be in attendance but few will return 🤣🤣. By 12 dier den demonstration start."

@Atuliba Anthony also said:

"You will not see plenty lawyers for one accused person in the advanced countries. I even learned they are 70 in number 😀 Why? Are you going for a wedding ceremony?🤣🤣🤣"

@Kwame James Born commented:

"With all this names, they can still lock him for two days."

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP, Bernard Antwi Boasiko, aka Chairman Wontumi, is set to report to the CID over his alleged involvement in galamsey.

