Gospel singer Grace Ashly has opened up about a painful encounter with former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah

She was one of the biggest cheerleaders of Ghana's national football team before a hostile reply had broken her spirit

In an interview, Grace Ashly reflected on a comment from Appiah that she said caused her to stop backing the Black Stars

Ghanaian gospel singer Grace Ashly has shed light on why she quit composing songs for the Black Stars after what she described as a hostile encounter with former player Stephen Appiah.

Grace Ashly fights tears as she discusses her painful encounter with former Black Stars player Stephen Appiah.

In an interview with ZionFelix, Grace Ashly poured her heart out about how she felt heartbroken despite her dedication towards promoting the Black Stars.

The singer was a strong cheerleader for the team, with the songs she composed for the team becoming anthems that helped Ghanaians celebrate for years.

Grace Ashly recounts discouraging Stephen Appiah incident

According to the Wo Nutso Yesu hit-maker, Stephen Appiah was one of the several people in Black Stars who made her give up on efforts to promote them.

The singer said she was disappointed when the former Ghanaian skipper commented on an appeal for the national soccer team to look after her.

At the time, the singer was not being compensated by the state for her contribution to the Black Stars through her songs.

She recalled that Stephen Appiah, after getting to know her ordeal, dished out a hostile reply which broke her spirit.

Grace Ashly draped in Ghanaian colours supporting the Black Stars.

"He said, 'If you were working for the state and weren't getting paid, then you needed to stop.' I was very sad. Since then, I have not really composed a song for the Black Stars," she added.

Speaking with ZionFelix, Grace Ashly established that her career in music has been marred by a lot of rejection and disappointment.

However, some key personalities, including Black Stars defender John Mensah and former President John Agyekum Kufuor, who awarded her with a national medal, made her journey worthwhile.

Grace Ashley's Black Stars ordeal stirs reactions

Malon229 commented:

"Mama we all love Stephen. On behalf of the captain, we are very sorry 💔 and he will do well next time."

Teenager remarked:

"Tornado was from a poor home and u know, ahiafo ne nkwaseasem… so we beg forgive him n keep on with the moral cus it was ur moral song that pushed black stars forward… #2026 de3 we dey hia u✨."

Kobisman said:

"Grace Ahsley has done well for herself and the national team of Ghana. She benefited so much, and Stephen Appiah has also served Ghana wholeheartedly. Let's celebrate and cherish both instead of creating animosity."

hot&spicy commented:

"Moral Lesson. Let’s be careful with our choice of words.. for all u know Stephen isn’t aware his words hurt her. Being a celebrity is tough. The emotional abuse, bullying etc."

Sharnel❤️ added:

"This woman has harboured a lot in her heart😭😭😭.

Grace Ashly ventures into politics

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Grace Ashley attempted to become the Member of Parliament for Anyaa Sowutuom.

The musician, who was a sympathiser of the ruling New Patriotic Party, said she would contest the seat at that time.

