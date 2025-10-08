Code Micky is trending in the wake of Ghana's game against the Central African Republic in the World Cup qualifier

In a video, the popular content creator appealed to Coach Otto Addo not to tinker with the team to avoid any unnecessary adjustments

Ghanaians who thronged the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions on the second-leg clash

Popular Ghanaian content creator Code Micky has shared his concerns regarding Ghana's crucial World Cup game against the Central African Republic (CAR).

In a video posted on his TikTok page, the outspoken content creator, who was full of optimism, indicated that Ghana stands a 90 per cent chance of advancing to the World Cup if the team wins the away leg against the Central African Republic.

He briefly analysed the current group standings, indicating that the odds are in favour of the Black Stars to advance.

Code Micky turned his attention to the coach of the senior national team, Otto Addo, and appealed to him not to make unnecessary changes or adjustments to his tactics.

"Otto Addo, this is where I say he should not tinker with his tactics. He should observe who Kudus are used for their teams and just allow them to start so they can play for us. I would even prefer that he does not give any pep talk to the boys. He should not confuse them, we beg him," he said.

Ghana are first in Group I with 19 points, followed closely in second position by Madagascar with 16 points, and Comoros taking the third spot with 15 points.

Ghana will be hoping to qualify for the World Cup for the fifth time, with the last qualification being in 2022.

At the time of writing this report, the video had racked up over 11,000 likes and 200 comments.

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to the CAR vs Ghana game:

Netizens who took to the comments section of the video have shared opinions on the crucial game between the Black Stars and the Central African Republic.

Anodda Yanla opined:

"If Comoros is able to win against Madagascar and come to Ghana, it won’t be a small game for the Black Stars."

Dada indicated:

"Code Micky, you see these teams like Ghana, Liverpool, Valencia, and Dortmund, don’t ever put your hope in them, because when it matters most, those teams will disappoint you greatly."

BDM C reacted:

"Fellow Ghanaians, make sure you don't disappoint us, we beg you."

Clement Watson opined:

"Just wait and see us lose against the Central African Republic and win our last match to qualify."

Kukuah stated:

"So, they’re still not done with the qualifications? Eiiii, they just want Ghana to lose"

Bharderst Terror added:

"Otto Addo is confusing the players with his tactics."

Otto Addo insists the team is not under pressure

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Coach Otto Addo has refuted claims that his team was under pressure.

Speaking to journalists, the Black Stars coach maintained that he is focused on guiding his team to victory rather than entertaining outside noise.

He expressed confidence that the team will win the game against the Central African Republic."

