The Black Stars of Ghana are just one win away from securing qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America

Otto Addo’s men are determined to redeem themselves after the heartbreak of missing out on this year’s AFCON in Morocco

Former Ghana U17 star Fuseini Adams has backed the team to beat the Central African Republic to qualify on Wednesday

The Ghana national football team is set to face the Central African Republic during the next round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Wednesday, October 8, as Otto Addo's men aim to seal their place at the global football showcase in North America next year.

Addo, a former Ghana international who played at the nation’s first-ever World Cup in 2006, took over from Chris Hughton in March last year following Ghana’s disappointing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) outing in the Ivory Coast, where the team failed to win a single game.

Under the stewardship of the former Borussia Dortmund player-turned-coach, the four-time winners of Africa’s top tournament suffered one of their darkest moments, failing to book a place at this year’s AFCON, which will take place in Morocco, according to CAF.

Ghana hopeful of 2026 World Cup qualification

Now, after the heartbreak of missing an AFCON for the first time in 20 years, the Black Stars are fired up to make amends by making it to the USA, Canada, and Mexico 2026.

According to One Football, Ghana leads CAF Qualifying Group 1 with 19 points from eight games, three ahead of second-placed Madagascar. This means a win from the final two qualifier games is enough for the Black Stars to pick up the single automatic slot as one of the nine African teams to play at next year's global event.

Predicted Ghana starting XI vs. Central African Republic

After three training sessions of the Black Stars in Casablanca ahead of the Central African Republic vs. Ghana scheduled to take place at the Stade de d'Honneur de Meknes on Wednesday, YEN.com.gh has looked at how the Black Stars of Ghana could line up against Les Fauves.

In goal, Hearts of Oak custodian Benjamin Asare is expected to start once again, maintaining his position between the sticks after his solid performance in the 1-0 win against Mali.

At the back, Otto Addo is likely to stick with a three-man defence, consisting of Jonas Adjetey, Mohammed Salisu, and Alexander Djiku. The wing-backs are expected to be Caleb Yirenkyi on the right and Gideon Mensah on the left, providing both width and defensive cover when needed.

As for the midfield and attack, the La Liga pairing of Villarreal's Thomas Partey and Real Oviedo's Kwasi Sibo is set to continue, offering a blend of experience, control, and energy in the middle of the park.

Further forward, the England-based attacking trio of Antoine Semenyo of Bournemouth, Mohammed Kudus of Tottenham Hotspur, and Jordan Ayew of Championship side Leicester City will lead the charge, combining creativity, pace, and goal-scoring threat.

Fuseini Adams backs Ghana to beat CAR

Meanwhile, in an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, former Ghana U17 star Fuseini Adams emphasised the importance of the Black Stars securing victory against the Central African Republic to book their place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

He explained that a win would ease pressure on the team and turn the October 8 final qualifier against Comoros in Accra into a night of pure celebration and national pride.

“This is the moment for the Black Stars to show their character and bring joy back to Ghanaians. We all remember how it felt when Ghana qualified for its first World Cup, I mean, the unity, the pride, and the happiness across the country. Beating CAR will seal qualification and allow the boys to play freely in front of the Accra fans against Comoros.''

