Ghana hope to seal direct qualification for the 2026 World Cup as they make the trip to Meknes to face nominal hosts Central African Republic on Wednesday

The Black Stars sit top of Group I with 19 points, having scored 17 goals and conceded just six, with two games left to play

YEN.com.gh has analysed what the Black Stars need to do to qualify for the 2026 World Cup, taking place in North America

Ghana will be aiming to secure direct qualification for the 2026 World Cup when they face the Central African Republic in Meknes on Wednesday for matchday nine of the African qualifiers.

The Black Stars currently lead Group I with 19 points, three ahead of second-placed Madagascar, and are determined to take another decisive step toward sealing their spot at the global showpiece.

CAR vs Ghana: What Black Stars Must Do To Qualify for 2026 World Cup

Otto Addo’s side have won six of their eight qualifying matches so far, with their only setbacks being a 1-0 defeat to Comoros on matchday two and a 1-1 draw against Chad earlier in September.

They bounced back strongly with a 1-0 win over Mali in Accra four days later, bringing their goal tally to 17, the highest in the group, while conceding just six.

2026 World Cup: How Ghana can advance

The Black Stars are within touching distance of securing a place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the USA, Mexico, and Canada.

With two games left to play, the race remains tight, but Otto Addo’s men know their fate is firmly in their hands.

Their nearest challengers, Madagascar, occupy second place on 16 points with a goal difference of +7 (14 scored, 7 conceded).

Comoros remain in the hunt in third with 15 points, having netted 11 and conceded 10.

Meanwhile, Mali are still mathematically alive in fourth on 12 points, boasting 11 goals scored and only five against.

With only the group leaders earning automatic qualification for the World Cup, every point now carries immense weight.

A win against the Central African Republic would guarantee Ghana’s place at the top of the group and seal their passage to the global showpiece.

Even if both Madagascar and Comoros win, neither can overtake Ghana if the Black Stars reach 22 points, meaning a victory could confirm a fifth World Cup appearance — provided they avoid any late drama while their rivals face off at the same time.

For CAR, whose World Cup hopes are already over, pride is the only prize left to play for - and they’ll aim to challenge Ghana again after their thrilling 4-3 loss in Accra during the reverse fixture.

However, Les Fauves enter this clash in poor form, having lost five of their last six games in all competitions and failing to score in their previous five.

Their only win of the qualifiers came in a narrow 1-0 victory over Chad in June 2024 - one of just two clean sheets in the campaign, underlining their defensive frailties.

