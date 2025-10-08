CAR vs Ghana: Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei Shares Prophecy About Black Stars Game, Video
- Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei shared a new prophecy regarding the Black Stars’ 2026 World Cup qualifier against the Central African Republic
- In a video, the prophet, in an interview, stated that the Black Stars will not have it easy in the first half when they play in Morocco
- Netizens who reacted to the video have shared varied opinions on the crucial World Cup qualifier game
Prominent Ghanaian preacher Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei has triggered reactions following his prophetic declaration about the Central African Republic (CAR) vs Ghana 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier.
In a now-viral video, the outspoken prophet, who appeared on Accra FM, opened up on what he foresaw in relation to the crunch second-leg tie to be played in Morocco on OCTOBER 8, 2025.
He explained that what he foresaw in that game, the senior national team, the Black Stars, will have a very tough first half.
Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei, however, added that the senior national team will, however, win that game.
He then indicated that the Black Stars will go on to win the last qualifier to be played in Ghana, which will then cement the team's qualification for the 2026 World Cup.
"In the beginning of the match, the team will be given an early scare, but we will sail through. We are going to the World Cup, and we have to win all our matches."
The Black Stars lie at the top of Group I with 19 points, followed closely in second position by Madagascar with 16 points, and Comoros in third position with 15 points.
At the time of writing the report, the video had racked in over 2,000 likes and 200
Watch the video below:
Reactions to the CAR vs Ghana game
Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions about Ghana's chances of making it through to the World Cup.
Ashburner stated:
"I don’t know why Otto Addo doesn’t play those sharp players in our attack to pose a threat to opponents."
Pattey indicted:
"I have been seeing this in my dreams continuously. I see Ghana winning the World Cup and winning AFCON immediately after the World Cup."
Kapo Gee 1 opined:
"They should keep Benjamin ooo because something is backing him up, that’s why he doesn’t get pressured by our opponent."
Kay added:
"Meaning they will score on us in the first half and then we’ll do a Remontada in the second half, Betting world too, we are monitoring."
Abdul Dramani indicated:
"Three things you need to win a trophy: teamwork, a good goalkeeper, and luck. Ghana doesn't have even one of them, and you are telling me Ghana will win a trophy? Apuuu."
Otto Addo denies being under pressure
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Coach Otto Addo has refuted claims that his team was under pressure.
Addressing journalists, Otto Addo explained that he is focused on guiding his team to victory rather than entertaining outside noise.
He expressed optimism that the team will win the game against the Central African Republic.
